Lucasfilm Hires Taika Waititi to Direct and Co-Write Star Wars Feature Film

StarWars.com is reporting that Academy Award winning director, Taika Waititi has been tapped to co-write and direct a Star Wars feature film for theatrical release.
What’s happening:
- StarWars.com has announced that director Taika Waititi has been hired by Lucasfilm to direct and co-write a Star Wars feature film.
- Waititi’s Star Wars movie is expected to have a theatrical release.
- At this time the Star Wars era—pre- or post-Skywalker saga—in which the film will take place has not been revealed.
- Earlier this year, Deadline reported that the Jojo Rabbit director had been in talks with Disney/Lucasfilm about helming a Star Wars feature.
- Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917, Last Night in Soho) will co-write the screenplay with Waititi.
More Star Wars News:
- Star Wars has also confirmed that the previously announced untitled Disney+ Star Wars series from Leslye Headland (Russian Doll, Bachelorette) is happening and is currently in development.
- Headland will write, executive produce, and serve as showrunner for the series.
- Release dates for Waititi’s and Headland’s upcoming projects have not been announced at this time.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now