Lucasfilm Hires Taika Waititi to Direct and Co-Write Star Wars Feature Film

StarWars.com is reporting that Academy Award winning director, Taika Waititi has been tapped to co-write and direct a Star Wars feature film for theatrical release.

What’s happening:

Waititi’s Star Wars movie is expected to have a theatrical release.

At this time the Star Wars era—pre- or post-Skywalker saga—in which the film will take place has not been revealed.

Earlier this year, Deadline reported that the Jojo Rabbit director had been in talks with Disney/Lucasfilm

Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917, Last Night in Soho) will co-write the screenplay with Waititi.

More Star Wars News:

Star Wars has also confirmed that the previously announced untitled Disney+ Star Wars series from Leslye Headland Russian Doll, Bachelorette ) is happening and is currently in development.

) is happening and is currently in development. Headland will write, executive produce, and serve as showrunner for the series.

Release dates for Waititi’s and Headland’s upcoming projects have not been announced at this time.