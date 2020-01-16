Taika Waititi Reportedly Approached by Disney About Helming a Star Wars Film

Oscar-nominated director, Taika Waititi, has reportedly been approached by Disney about directing a future Star Wars film.
What’s happening:
- Deadline is reporting that Disney is looking to have Oscar-nominated director Taika Watiti (Jojo Rabbit) helm a future Star Wars movie.
- Waititi has reportedly been approached by Disney about directing a Star Wars feature project, however, Deadline points out it’s not clear if this would be a Disney+ or theatrical release.
- Waititi is no stranger to the Star Wars galaxy. He directed the last episode of Disney+’s The Mandalorian in addition to providing the voice for IG-11, a robot bounty hunter in the series.
- Interestingly, Kevin Feige, another Marvel Alumnus will be developing a film for the franchise.
- Lucasfilm has had its share of difficulty holding onto directors for its motion picture releases and this past October, it was announced that Game of Thrones’ David Benioff and D.B. Weiss were no longer helming one of the studio’s planned trilogies.
Taika Watiti and Disney:
- Waititi’s unique sense of humor has found him success with audiences in and outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He was brought on board to breathe new life into the MCU’s Thor character and delivered the fan-favorite Thor: Ragnarok —currently the highest grossing of the Thor films.
- Waititi is attached to direct Thor: Love and Thunder, Marvel’s next venture into Thor’s life which will heavily feature the Asgardian god’s former love interest, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman).
- Outside of the MCU, Waititi co-wrote and co-directed the vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows which has been adapted into a series for the now Disney-owned FX Network.
- Recently he directed, Jojo Rabbit about a young German boy living during World War II whose imaginary friend is none other than Adolf Hitler (Waititi).
- Jojo Rabbit The film was released under the Fox Searchlight banner and has been nominated for Best Motion Picture and Adapted Screenplay Oscar awards.