Taika Waititi Reportedly Approached by Disney About Helming a Star Wars Film

Oscar-nominated director, Taika Waititi, has reportedly been approached by Disney about directing a future Star Wars film.

What’s happening:

Waititi has reportedly been approached by Disney about directing a Star Wars feature project, however, Deadline points out it's not clear if this would be a Disney+ or theatrical release.

Waititi is no stranger to the Star Wars galaxy. He directed the last episode of Disney+'s The Mandalorian in addition to providing the voice for IG-11, a robot bounty hunter in the series.

Lucasfilm has had its share of difficulty holding onto directors for its motion picture releases and this past October, it was announced that Game of Thrones’ David Benioff and D.B. Weiss were no longer helming

