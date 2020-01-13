“Ford v Ferrari,” “Jojo Rabbit” Score ‘Best Picture’ Nominations, Plus Other 2020 Disney Oscar Nominations

This morning, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominations for the 2020 Oscars, including several for films produced by the Walt Disney Company.
Below is a complete list of Disney’s 2020 Academy Award nominations — including those earned by 21st Century Fox and Hulu.
Best Picture
Ford v Ferrari (Fox)
Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
Supporting Actress
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
Animated Feature
Toy Stroy 4 (Pixar)
Animated Short
Kitbull (Pixar)
Adapted Screenplay
Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi (Fox Searchlight)
Best Documentary Feature
The Cave (National Geographic)
Film Editing
Ford v Ferrari (Fox)
Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
Sound Editing
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm)
Ford v Ferrari (Fox)
Sound Mixing
Ad Astra (Fox)
Ford v Ferrari (Fox)
Production Design
Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
Original Score
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm)
Original Song
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” – Toy Story 4 (Pixar)
“Into the Unknown” – Frozen 2 (Walt Disney Animation)
Costume Design
Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame (Marvel)
The Lion King (Disney)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm)
Makeup and Hairstyling
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (Disney)
The 2020 Academy Awards will be held without a host on Sunday, February 9 on ABC.