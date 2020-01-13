“Ford v Ferrari,” “Jojo Rabbit” Score ‘Best Picture’ Nominations, Plus Other 2020 Disney Oscar Nominations

This morning, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominations for the 2020 Oscars, including several for films produced by the Walt Disney Company.

Below is a complete list of Disney’s 2020 Academy Award nominations — including those earned by 21st Century Fox and Hulu.

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari (Fox)

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)

Supporting Actress

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)

Animated Feature

Toy Stroy 4 (Pixar)

Animated Short

Kitbull (Pixar)

Adapted Screenplay

Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi (Fox Searchlight)

Best Documentary Feature

The Cave (National Geographic)

Film Editing

Ford v Ferrari (Fox)

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)

Sound Editing

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm)

Ford v Ferrari (Fox)

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra (Fox)

Ford v Ferrari (Fox)

Production Design

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)

Original Score

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm)

Original Song

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” – Toy Story 4 (Pixar)

“Into the Unknown” – Frozen 2 (Walt Disney Animation)

Costume Design

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)

Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame (Marvel)

The Lion King (Disney)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm)

Makeup and Hairstyling

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (Disney)

The 2020 Academy Awards will be held without a host on Sunday, February 9 on ABC.