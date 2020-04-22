New “Star Wars” Series from Leslye Headland Reportedly in the Works for Disney+

There are already quite a few Star Wars projects going on right now for Disney+ and now it looks like there might be one more. Leslye Headland, co-creator of the hit Netflix series Russian Doll, has reportedly been tapped to helm another new Star Wars series for the Disney streaming service, according to Variety.

No plot details have been announced for the new series at this time, but according to Variety, it will be female-centric and will take place in a different part of the Star Wars timeline from other projects.

Headland is attached as a writer and showrunner for the new series.

Aside from Netflix’s Russian Doll , for which she both wrote and directed multiple episodes, Headland’s credits include Bachelorette, About Last Night and Assistance .

News of this new series comes only a day after the news broke that a third season of The Mandalorian is already in the works for Disney+

