New “Star Wars” Series from Leslye Headland Reportedly in the Works for Disney+

There are already quite a few Star Wars projects going on right now for Disney+ and now it looks like there might be one more. Leslye Headland, co-creator of the hit Netflix series Russian Doll, has reportedly been tapped to helm another new Star Wars series for the Disney streaming service, according to Variety.
- No plot details have been announced for the new series at this time, but according to Variety, it will be female-centric and will take place in a different part of the Star Wars timeline from other projects.
- Headland is attached as a writer and showrunner for the new series.
- Aside from Netflix’s Russian Doll, for which she both wrote and directed multiple episodes, Headland’s credits include Bachelorette, About Last Night and Assistance.
- She currently has an overall deal with Fox 21 Television Studios.
- News of this new series comes only a day after the news broke that a third season of The Mandalorian is already in the works for Disney+.
- Additionally, an untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi series and an untitled Cassian Andor series are also in the plans for Disney+.
