Two New Star Wars Reference Books Announced by Lucasfilm Publishing for This Summer

There might not be a Star Wars movie coming out this year, but you can still spend your summer exploring A Galaxy Far, Far Away thanks to two new reference books due out in June from Lucasfilm Publishing and becker&mayer!

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Traveler’s Guide to Batuu will return readers to Black Spire Outpost, where “smugglers, bounty hunters, and rogue adventurers swap stories, food, and goods.” This official guide to the fictional planet represented in Disney Parks’ Star Wars-themed lands will lead you through your next visit with “recommendations on where to eat, shop, and sightsee during your trip.”

Star Wars: Book of Lists “takes a fascinating look at the galaxy far, far away through trivia culled from both on-screen and off, spanning all nine movies.” This book serves as a compendium of fun and compelling facts about everyone’s favorite space saga, delivered across 100 unique lists covering “characters, creatures, ships, planets, and more.”

Lucasfilm Publishing and becker&mayer! have announced two new Star Wars reference books due out at the beginning of this summer– Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Traveler’s Guide to Batuu and Star Wars: Book of Lists .

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Traveler’s Guide to Batuu ($19.99) features full-color illustrations and maps, original content from Lucasfilm and Walt Disney Imagineering, and completely in-world backstories to characters and locations found in Black Spire Outpost. There are also itineraries and descriptions of weekend trips “Beyond Batuu” covering getaways to nearby planets and environs.

Star Wars: Book of Lists ($24.99) will answer questions like “Which character has been to the most planets?”, “What are the deadliest creatures in the galaxy?”, “Who shared the most memorable kisses?”, “Which actors have voiced the most characters?” and “What are some of the most surprising cameos in the Star Wars saga?”

Both of these books are written by Cole Horton, author of Star Wars: Absolutely Everything You Need to Know .

These new Star Wars reference books will be available on Tuesday, June 23.