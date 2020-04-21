Two New Star Wars Reference Books Announced by Lucasfilm Publishing for This Summer

by | Apr 21, 2020 5:35 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

There might not be a Star Wars movie coming out this year, but you can still spend your summer exploring A Galaxy Far, Far Away thanks to two new reference books due out in June from Lucasfilm Publishing and becker&mayer!

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Traveler’s Guide to Batuu will return readers to Black Spire Outpost, where “smugglers, bounty hunters, and rogue adventurers swap stories, food, and goods.” This official guide to the fictional planet represented in Disney Parks’ Star Wars-themed lands will lead you through your next visit with “recommendations on where to eat, shop, and sightsee during your trip.”

Star Wars: Book of Lists “takes a fascinating look at the galaxy far, far away through trivia culled from both on-screen and off, spanning all nine movies.” This book serves as a compendium of fun and compelling facts about everyone’s favorite space saga, delivered across 100 unique lists covering “characters, creatures, ships, planets, and more.”

What’s happening:

  • Lucasfilm Publishing and becker&mayer! have announced two new Star Wars reference books due out at the beginning of this summer– Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Traveler’s Guide to Batuu and Star Wars: Book of Lists.
  • Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Traveler’s Guide to Batuu ($19.99) features full-color illustrations and maps, original content from Lucasfilm and Walt Disney Imagineering, and completely in-world backstories to characters and locations found in Black Spire Outpost. There are also itineraries and descriptions of weekend trips “Beyond Batuu” covering getaways to nearby planets and environs.
  • Star Wars: Book of Lists ($24.99) will answer questions like “Which character has been to the most planets?”, “What are the deadliest creatures in the galaxy?”, “Who shared the most memorable kisses?”, “Which actors have voiced the most characters?” and “What are some of the most surprising cameos in the Star Wars saga?”
  • Both of these books are written by Cole Horton, author of Star Wars: Absolutely Everything You Need to Know.

These new Star Wars reference books will be available on Tuesday, June 23.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend