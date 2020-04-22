Industrial Light & Magic Pays Tribute to the Heroes of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Star Wars-Style

It’s a tough time for everybody around the world right now, but as tends to be the case during a global crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic, a select group of heroes have stepped up to help try and make things better. That’s why artists from Lucasfilm’s in-house visual effects department Industrial Light & Magic banded together to create celebratory drawings and paintings depicting doctors, nurses, teachers, food service workers, mail carriers, and more hard-working individuals who are devoting themselves to community improvement during this emergency situation– all with a Star Wars twist of course.

The following images (plus the equally amazing one above) were shared by StarWars.com today and represent the “Heroes of the Pandemic: ILM Art Jam” project, as also posted on Industrial Light & Magic’s social media feeds.

“My inspiration for this one comes from the hard work teachers need to do these days to keep all their students educated. I think they are doing such a great job.” Amy Beth Christenson: “I wanted to thank everyone that is involved with restocking the stores, especially since it’s so stressful to be short on some supplies right now.”

“I wanted to thank everyone that is involved with restocking the stores, especially since it’s so stressful to be short on some supplies right now.” Ignatia Dwiastuti: “Staying home as much as possible has been made easier by the food delivery drivers that [are] still working hard on the road.”

“Staying home as much as possible has been made easier by the food delivery drivers that [are] still working hard on the road.” Julien Gauthier: “I was impressed by how easy the transition to work from home was, thanks to the hard work of the I.T. team.”

“I was impressed by how easy the transition to work from home was, thanks to the hard work of the I.T. team.” Eduardo Pena Garzon: “I chose the healthcare system. Friends and family members are in this hand-to-hand combat. I hope our works boost and deliver magic to these heroes.”

For the full lineup of artist commentary alongside their respective artwork, be sure to visit the “Heroes of the Pandemic: ILM Art Jam” post at StarWars.com.