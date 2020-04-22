Industrial Light & Magic Pays Tribute to the Heroes of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Star Wars-Style

by | Apr 22, 2020 10:29 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

It’s a tough time for everybody around the world right now, but as tends to be the case during a global crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic, a select group of heroes have stepped up to help try and make things better. That’s why artists from Lucasfilm’s in-house visual effects department Industrial Light & Magic banded together to create celebratory drawings and paintings depicting doctors, nurses, teachers, food service workers, mail carriers, and more hard-working individuals who are devoting themselves to community improvement during this emergency situation– all with a Star Wars twist of course.

The following images (plus the equally amazing one above) were shared by StarWars.com today and represent the “Heroes of the Pandemic: ILM Art Jam” project, as also posted on Industrial Light & Magic’s social media feeds.

What’s happening:

  • Lucasfilm’s VFX house Industrial Light & Magic (AKA ILM) has created the ““Heroes of the Pandemic: ILM Art Jam,” celebrating the everyday heroes of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
  • The project’s paintings and illustrations were shared on social media and collected at StarWars.com.
  • Each artist gave his or her own commentary about their work on the official Star Wars news post.

What they’re saying:

  • Pablo Dominguez Aguilar: “My inspiration for this one comes from the hard work teachers need to do these days to keep all their students educated. I think they are doing such a great job.”
  • Amy Beth Christenson: “I wanted to thank everyone that is involved with restocking the stores, especially since it’s so stressful to be short on some supplies right now.”
  • Ignatia Dwiastuti: “Staying home as much as possible has been made easier by the food delivery drivers that [are] still working hard on the road.”
  • Julien Gauthier: “I was impressed by how easy the transition to work from home was, thanks to the hard work of the I.T. team.”
  • Eduardo Pena Garzon: “I chose the healthcare system. Friends and family members are in this hand-to-hand combat. I hope our works boost and deliver magic to these heroes.”

For the full lineup of artist commentary alongside their respective artwork, be sure to visit the “Heroes of the Pandemic: ILM Art Jam” post at StarWars.com.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend