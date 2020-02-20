Video: Industrial Light & Magic Reveals Virtual Production Process Used to Create “The Mandalorian”

Since the first film in the series was made over four decades ago, the Star Wars franchise has always been on the forefront of filmmaking technology. In fact, in 1975 George Lucas founded the visual effects firm Industrial Light & Magic to spearhead the advanced cinematic techniques that brought A Galaxy Far, Far Away to the big screen.

Now, The Mandalorian creator and showrunner Jon Favreau has taken those advancements another step further. Together with ILM and Epic Games, he developed a Virtual Production process using Unreal Engine that furthers the pioneering work Lucas put into digital moviemaking techniques for the Star Wars prequels and various other projects throughout the past 45 years. Today ILM released a video to its official YouTube channel detailing how the process works and why it represents such a monumental upheaval in the future of cinema.

Watch The Virtual Production of The Mandalorian, Season One:

What’s happening:

Lucasfilm’s in-house visual effects department Industrial Light & Magic released a video explaining how the Virtual Production process worked in creating the Disney+ live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

What they’re saying:

Jon Favreau, creator of The Mandalorian : “Part of what’s been fun about collaborating on The Mandalorian with Lucasfilm and Disney is that we have been able to see through a few technical innovations and a few firsts that I think are going to have a lot of impact on the way television and movies are made moving forward. In partnership with ILM and Epic, we have put together a system whereby which we can have game engine real-time render and video wall technology coming together to create a backdrop for the big beautiful world of Star Wars.”

The first season of The Mandalorian is currently available to stream exclusively on Disney+.