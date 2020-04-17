Out of This World Star Wars Styles by Her Universe Arrive on shopDisney

A new collection of Star Wars items for women has arrived on shopDisney designed by Her Universe. From a Droid Ear Headband to a movie poster collage print skirt, these five pieces are a must-have for every Star Wars.

Droid Ears

Inspired by Star Wars droids, R2-D2, C-3PO and BB-8, this Minnie Mouse ear headband is out of this world! These plush limited release ears feature gem-studded accents and a gold lamé bow with a metal embellishment at the center. Designed by Ashley Eckstein for Her Universe.

Star Wars Shirt

The classic Star Wars logo has never looked this good! The front features a collage of the films’ posters, while the back lists each of the epic movies that make up one incredible saga.

Skirt

This cute skirt features a movie poster pattern of the films from each of the Star Wars trilogies. The skirt has a gathered waistline, zippered back, and side pockets.

Tank Top

This gray flared tank top is great for layering and nicely accents any solid or multicolored bottoms. The back also highlights all nine films in the iconic Skywalker Saga.

Leggings

Soft leggings with a wide waistband and fine construction make for some comfy and stylish wardrobe essentials.