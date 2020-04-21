LEGO Reveals This Year’s Star Wars May the 4th Gift with Purchse – Micro-Scale Death Star II Battle

by | Apr 21, 2020 3:16 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

We’re nearing the end of April, so that means May the 4th (as in “May the Fourth Be with You”) is right around the corner. And while we won’t be experiencing any Star Wars-related celebrations in person this year, there will still be plenty of new content and goodies to enjoy from home via A Galaxy Far, Far Away.

Today LEGO revealed its 2020 Star Wars Day “free gift with purchase” offer, and it applies to Star Wars orders of $75 or more from LEGO.com between Friday, May 1 and Monday, May the 4th. The set depicts the second Death Star space battle as seen in 1983’s Return of the Jedi, and features a micro-scaled A-Wing starfighter and TIE Interceptor ships dogfighting over the surface of the giant still-under-construction space station.

What’s happening:

  • LEGO is offering a free Star Wars set (#40407) called Death Star II Battle to anyone who makes a purchase of $75 or more of Star Wars product on LEGO.com between May 1 and May 4.
  • The set includes 235 pieces and is meant to represent an Rebel Alliance A-Wing starfighter being pursued by an Imperial TIE Interceptor over the surface of the second Death Star during the Battle of Endor.
  • Another much larger-scale A-Wing Starfighter building set will be released on May 1 as part of LEGO’s Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series, and will qualify purchasers to receive the Death Star II Battle set.
  • Star Wars Day is celebrated every year on May the 4th, as a pun on the in-universe phrase “May the Force Be with You.”
  • Previous May the 4th LEGO gifts with purchase have depicted the Battle of Hoth from The Empire Strikes Back and the ground-based battle on Endor’s forest moon.

The Death Star II Battle and A-Wing Starfighter will be released Friday, May 1 on LEGO.com.

 
 
