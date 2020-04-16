Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series A-Wing Starfighter Building Set Announced by LEGO

It may come first alphabetically, but the A-Wing starfighter is still one of the undercelebrated spacecraft utilized by the Rebel Alliance during their struggle against the evil Galactic Empire in the original Star Wars trilogy. First appearing in 1983’s Return of the Jedi, the A-Wing was used by the Rebellion during the Battle of Endor, with one of them crashing into the command deck of an Imperial Star Destroyer in a particularly memorable scene.

Now the internationally popular toy company LEGO has announced an Ultimate Collector Series version of the A-Wing, which will become available just in time for this year’s “May the Fourth” Star Wars Day celebration.

What’s happening:

LEGO has announced the Ultimate Collector Series A-Wing Starfighter building set (#75275), which will contain 1,673 pieces and becomes available on Friday, May 1.

The set also includes “authentic film touches, a new pilot mini figure, and a removable canopy that allows builders access to the ship’s detailed cockpit for the first time ever.”

No retail price has been announced for the UCS A-Wing Starfighter set as of yet.

What they’re saying:

Kristin Baver, This Week in Star Wars : “Launching on May 1st, you can get your hands on this 1,673-piece set that includes pivoting laser cannons and a new A-Wing pilot minifigure. Check out StarWars.com

