New 8-Part Series “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” Coming to Disney+ on Star Wars Day

Disney has announced a new eight-part series about the making of The Mandalorian is coming to the streaming service on Star Wars Day, May the Fourth. Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will take fans behind the scenes of the first live-action Star Wars series sharing interviews with cast and crew, and much, much more.

What’s happening:

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – Series Premiere, Monday, May 4

In Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian , Executive Producer Jon Favreau invites the cast and crew to share an unprecedented look at the making of the series.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an eight-episode documentary series that pulls back the curtain on The Mandalorian

is an eight-episode documentary series that pulls back the curtain on Audiences will enjoy each exciting chapter as different facets of the first live-action Star Wars television are explored. Settle in for informative interviews, surprising never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by the series creator and Disney Legend, Jon Favreau.

Topics this season include: The filmmaking process The legacy of George Lucas’ Star Wars How the cast brought the characters to life The series’ groundbreaking technology Artistry behind the show’s practical models, effects, and creatures Creative influences The iconic score, Connections to Star Wars characters and props from across the galaxy

New episodes of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will stream every Friday on Disney+.

What they’re saying:

Executive Producer Jon Favreau: “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season 1. We had a great experience making the show and we’re looking forward to sharing it with you.”

Fun fact:

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” will premiere three days after The Mandalorian

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Series Finale, Monday, May 4

After seven seasons, one of the most critically acclaimed chapters in the Star Wars saga, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, will come to a close on a special day, Monday, May 4, giving fans around the world the chance to watch the finale together for Star Wars Day.