New 8-Part Series “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” Coming to Disney+ on Star Wars Day

by | Apr 15, 2020 9:19 AM Pacific Time

Disney has announced a new eight-part series about the making of The Mandalorian is coming to the streaming service on Star Wars Day, May the Fourth. Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will take fans behind the scenes of the first live-action Star Wars series sharing interviews with cast and crew, and much, much more.

What’s happening:

  • This Star Wars Day, or May the Fourth, Disney+ will honor the global Star Wars fan community with brand-new original content joining the service’s comprehensive collection of Star Wars movies and shows.
  • As part of this year’s festivities, Disney+ is bringing fans the highly anticipated conclusion of Star Wars: The Clone Wars as well as debuting the new eight-episode documentary series, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – Series Premiere, Monday, May 4  

  • In Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, Executive Producer Jon Favreau invites the cast and crew to share an unprecedented look at the making of the series.
  • Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an eight-episode documentary series that pulls back the curtain on The Mandalorian
  • Audiences will enjoy each exciting chapter as different facets of the first live-action Star Wars television are explored.  Settle in for informative interviews, surprising never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by the series creator and Disney Legend, Jon Favreau.
  • Topics this season include:
    • The filmmaking process
    • The legacy of George Lucas’ Star Wars
    • How the cast brought the characters to life
    • The series’ groundbreaking technology
    • Artistry behind the show’s practical models, effects, and creatures
    • Creative influences
    • The iconic score,
    • Connections to Star Wars characters and props from across the galaxy
  • New episodes of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will stream every Friday on Disney+.

What they’re saying:  

  • Executive Producer Jon Favreau: “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season 1. We had a great experience making the show and we’re looking forward to sharing it with you.”

Fun fact:

  • Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” will premiere three days after The Mandalorian will wrap its first season in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Austria, and Switzerland.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Series Finale, Monday, May 4

After seven seasons, one of the most critically acclaimed chapters in the Star Wars saga, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, will come to a close on a special day, Monday, May 4, giving fans around the world the chance to watch the finale together for Star Wars Day.

