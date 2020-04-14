Video – “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” Final Trailer Released, Siege of Mandalore Set to Begin

It’s all come down to this. After more than eleven years across over 130 episodes, Star Wars: The Clone Wars is finally coming to an end with its final four-episode arc starting this week on Disney+. The series from Lucasfilm Animation is set between the events of Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, and this arc should bring viewers closer to the beginning of the latter.

Ahsoka Tano has been enlisted by the Mandalorian warrior Bo-Katan Kryze to help in her world’s civil war against Darth Maul and the terrorist group known as Death Watch. This morning StarWars.com and the official Star Wars YouTube channel released a trailer teasing the tantalizing first episode of this final arc, entitled “Old Friends Not Forgotten.”

Watch Star Wars: The Clone Wars | Final TV Spot | Disney+:

What’s happening:

The last trailer for Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ seventh and final season was released today on StarWars.com and the official Star Wars YouTube channel, showcasing the events of the series’ concluding arc.

This final arc will focus on the battle known as the Siege of Mandalore.

Ahsoka Tano will be reunited with Anakin Skywalker and the Clone Troopers and do battle against Maul.

What they’re saying:

StarWars.com: “Ahsoka Tano is drawn back into the fight to help Bo-Katan Kryze during the Siege of Mandalore. The final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars continues this Friday on Disney+ with “Old Friends Not Forgotten,” which finds Ahsoka reuniting with old friends including Captain Rex, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Anakin Skywalker! StarWars.com is thrilled to present your first look at the final arc in the final season — including an all-new preview and the first images from the episode below!”

More images:

1 of 13

The first episode of this final arc of Star Wars: The Clone Wars will be released this Friday, April 17 exclusively on Disney+.