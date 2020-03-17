Video: New “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” Trailer Highlights Upcoming Ahsoka-Centric Arc

With the first arc of the seventh and final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars having wrapped up this past week on Disney+, it’s time to begin anew again this Friday with the launch of the season’s second set of episodes.

This Ahsoka-centric arc begins with “Gone With a Trace,” and this morning the official Star Wars YouTube channel released a one-minute trailer for this highly anticipated installment.

What’s happening:

The official synopsis for “Gone With a Trace” is as follows: “ After leaving the Jedi Order, Ahsoka Tano finds herself in the underworld of Coruscant where she befriends aspiring pilot Trace Martez. Enlisted by Trace’s sister Rafa to help build dangerous droids, Ahsoka opts to keep her Jedi past a secret. ”

” The character of Ahsoka Tano (played by voice actress Ashley Eckstein) was absent from the first arc of this season, which focused on the Bad Batch of clone troopers, and also featured Anakin Skywalker.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars season seven will consist of twelve episodes total, meaning that this arc will likely be the second-to-last story of the entire series.

What they’re saying:

Ahsoka Tano: “In my life, when people need you, you help them… no matter what.”

New episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars are released every Friday exclusively on Disney+. “Gone With a Trace” premieres this Friday, March 20.