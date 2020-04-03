Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 7: LEGO Star Wars with Guests Amy Corbett and Jens Kronvold Frederiksen

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #7: LEGO Star Wars with Guests Amy Corbett and Jens Kronvold Frederiksen
Date: April 3rd, 2020 (Recorded: April 2nd, 2020)
In this seventh episode of “Who’s the Bossk?”, host Mike Celestino (Editorial Director of Star Wars content for Laughing Place) welcomes special call-in guests Brickmaster Amy Corbett of FOX’s LEGO Masters and LEGO designer Jens Kronvold Frederiksen to discuss the history of LEGO’s Star Wars license and preview LEGO Masters‘ upcoming Star Wars-themed episode.
Mike serves as Laughing Place’s lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly “Who’s the Bossk?” Star Wars podcast. He’s been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general since a very young age and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.