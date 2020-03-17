“The Mandalorian”-Inspired Star Wars Decor Revealed by Regal Robot

Since the live-action Star Wars series first debuted last fall on Disney+, The Mandalorian has generated a tremendous amount of buzz among fans and television critics alike. And now, thanks to the themed furniture, art, and collectibles company Regal Robot, The Mandalorian enthusiasts can take home more highly detailed and unique items inspired by this incredibly popular show.

Previously, Regal Robot has become well-known among Star Wars fans for releasing its Jabba’s Dais-inspired magnets, wall knockers, and towel rings, plus a Docking Bay 94 wall plaque, Space Slug desk organizer, Han Solo in Carbonite wall decor, and other eye-catching items, many of which have been spotted for sale at events like Star Wars Celebration and San Diego Comic-Con International. Now the company is returning to A Galaxy Far, Far Away with a series of pieces unmistakably depicting props and insignia seen in The Mandalorian.

First up, The Mandalorian’s Grav Charge Magnet ($29) is “a solid resin, metal-look, two-inch diameter magnet that’s the same size as the show prop that inspired it! Developed with first-hand study of the original production props, these novelty magnets are cast in solid resin with faux metal paint and a non-lighted translucent red lens. Add one or more to your collection, home, office, man-cave or fridge!”

Next is the Mudhorn Signet Plaque ($74.99), which features “a faux-metal resin mudhorn symbol, mounted to a uniquely shaped distressed plaque inspired by the Mandalorian’s scorched beskar armor from the final episode of season one. Ready to hang and display, order your Mudhorn Signet Plaque will bring subtle Star Wars style into your home or office today!”

Third is Regal Robot’s new Camtono Desk Accessory ($39)— “ready to organize your pens, pencils or whatever you need to keep handy on your desk! This useful decor item features a removable swivel top allowing you to open and close the lid, and a black pencil with a resin mini beskar ingot topper. Order your Camtono Desk Organizer today and bring some Star Wars style to your home or office!”

There’s also an item inspired by the famed Mythosaur Skull insignia as first seen on Boba Fett’s iconic armor in The Empire Strikes Back: the Mythosaur Wall Decor ($275) from The Mandalorian. “At over 17″ tall, this all-new wall hanging sculpture is styled after the metal-look Mythosaur skull which hangs over the armorer’s entryway in the Covert and pays homage to the skull marking on the armor of iconic bounty hunter, Boba Fett. Hollow cast in thick resin, each skull is finished with a high gloss, faux-metal look like the original show prop.”

Lastly, “For fans looking to display their previously released Mythosaur Mini Sculpture ($39) on a desk or shelf, we’ve added an option to order an all-new, acrylic display stand ($19) designed specifically for this skull. You’ll find the options to purchase in the drop down on that page where you can order the skull alone, the skull and stand ($58), or, if you’re one of the fans who has already added a skull to their collection, you can order just the stand to display the skull you already love!”

The Mandalorian products are available for order now by visiting the official Regal Robot website.