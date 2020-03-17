“The Mandalorian”-Inspired Star Wars Decor Revealed by Regal Robot

by | Mar 17, 2020 9:53 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Since the live-action Star Wars series first debuted last fall on Disney+, The Mandalorian has generated a tremendous amount of buzz among fans and television critics alike. And now, thanks to the themed furniture, art, and collectibles company Regal Robot, The Mandalorian enthusiasts can take home more highly detailed and unique items inspired by this incredibly popular show.

Previously, Regal Robot has become well-known among Star Wars fans for releasing its Jabba’s Dais-inspired magnets, wall knockers, and towel rings, plus a Docking Bay 94 wall plaque, Space Slug desk organizer, Han Solo in Carbonite wall decor, and other eye-catching items, many of which have been spotted for sale at events like Star Wars Celebration and San Diego Comic-Con International. Now the company is returning to A Galaxy Far, Far Away with a series of pieces unmistakably depicting props and insignia seen in The Mandalorian.

  • First up, The Mandalorian’s Grav Charge Magnet ($29) is “a solid resin, metal-look, two-inch diameter magnet that’s the same size as the show prop that inspired it! Developed with first-hand study of the original production props, these novelty magnets are cast in solid resin with faux metal paint and a non-lighted translucent red lens.  Add one or more to your collection, home, office, man-cave or fridge!”

  • Next is the Mudhorn Signet Plaque ($74.99), which features “a faux-metal resin mudhorn symbol, mounted to a uniquely shaped distressed plaque inspired by the Mandalorian’s scorched beskar armor from the final episode of season one. Ready to hang and display, order your Mudhorn Signet Plaque will bring subtle Star Wars style into your home or office today!”

  • Third is Regal Robot’s new Camtono Desk Accessory ($39)— “ready to organize your pens, pencils or whatever you need to keep handy on your desk! This useful decor item features a removable swivel top allowing you to open and close the lid, and a black pencil with a resin mini beskar ingot topper. Order your Camtono Desk Organizer today and bring some Star Wars style to your home or office!”

  • There’s also an item inspired by the famed Mythosaur Skull insignia as first seen on Boba Fett’s iconic armor in The Empire Strikes Back: the Mythosaur Wall Decor ($275) from The Mandalorian. “At over 17″ tall, this all-new wall hanging sculpture is styled after the metal-look Mythosaur skull which hangs over the armorer’s entryway in the Covert and pays homage to the skull marking on the armor of iconic bounty hunter, Boba Fett. Hollow cast in thick resin, each skull is finished with a high gloss, faux-metal look like the original show prop.”

  • Lastly, “For fans looking to display their previously released Mythosaur Mini Sculpture ($39) on a desk or shelf, we’ve added an option to order an all-new, acrylic display stand ($19) designed specifically for this skull. You’ll find the options to purchase in the drop down on that page where you can order the skull alone, the skull and stand ($58), or, if you’re one of the fans who has already added a skull to their collection, you can order just the stand to display the skull you already love!”

The Mandalorian products are available for order now by visiting the official Regal Robot website.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend