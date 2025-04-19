“LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past” Announced with Ashley Eckstein and Ben Schwartz Joining the Cast

More bricks are coming to a galaxy far, far away.

At Star Wars Celebration Japan, it was announced that a follow-up to LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy is on the way this September, with some fun new cast additions in the form of Ashley Eckstein and Ben Schwartz.

The new installment is titled LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past .

. Ashley Eckstein and Ben Schwartz join the cast this time, alongside the returning Ahmed Best.

Eckstein will voice a very amusing variation on her usual beloved Star Wars character in the form of Brickheadz Ahsoka.

As for Ben Schwartz, the voice of Sonic the Hedgehog here will be taking on the role of the green alien rabbit Jaxxon.

On Bluesky Rebuild the Galaxy with Benji Samit, posted, "We are, as the young people say, so back. AND THEY LET US GET EVEN WEIRDER!!! We cannot wait to continue the story of Sig Greebling, Darth Dev, Jedi Bob, Yesi, Servo, and more in LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past !!!!" LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past debuts September 19th on Disney+

