The Worlds of Star Wars Come to “Monopoly Go!” For a Crossover Event of Galactic Proportions
Tycoons will be immersed in the worlds of Star Wars with this special event – kicking off on May 1st.
Monopoly Go! is setting course for a galaxy far, far away for a crossover event of galactic proportions with Star Wars.
What’s Happening:
- The world of Monopoly Go! will be filled with the epic legends of Star Wars from Thursday, May 1st to Wednesday, July 2nd.
- Players can be immersed in the storied battles between good and evil, Jedi vs Sith, and the eternal challenge between the light and dark side… all with the classic Monopoly Go! twists and charms.
- PEG-E will be at the center of the Star Wars galaxy during of screening of the films at Mr. M’s private cinema.
- Here’s a sneak peek of what Tycoons and Star Wars fans can look forward to:
- Unlock and collect the ‘Star Wars GO!’ Sticker Album: Delight in the unique Sticker Sets with a comic book-style narrative that will spin sagas of the Star Wars Universe through the eyes of PEG-E! Inside, you’ll find legendary characters such as your favorite droids like R2-D2, C-3PO, and BB-8. Collect the noble Jedi stickers of Yoda, Mace Windu, Luke, and Rey Skywalker. Gather the Sith such as Darth Vader and Kylo Ren. Or collect charismatic faces like Han Solo, Princess Leia, Chewbacca, Grogu, and The Mandalorian.
- Classic Monopoly Go! events with a fresh, forceful twist: Your favorite minigames will now occur in famous Star Wars locations, like Tatooine! Or if you have a need for speed, join Qui-Gon Jinn and Mr. M down at the Mos Espa Grand Arena. Now this is podracing!
- Star Wars Cosmetics: There will be many opportunities to collect and win Star Wars themed Tokens, Shields, Emojis, and more. Stay tuned to our community and social channels for news and updates!
- Community exclusive events: Don’t miss out on thrilling challenges, puzzles, and activities running throughout, with prizes and rewards to claim and collect.
