Third Season of "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" Announced at Star Wars Celebration Japan

Nubs himself broke the news to a crowd of attendees before showing off a new trailer.

Fans of all ages, especially the younglings out there, will surely enjoy one of the latest announcements coming out of Star Wars Celebration Japan - a third season of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is coming!

What’s Happening:

As part of the fun of the Star Wars Celebration currently taking place in Japan, Nubs took to the stage and announced a third season of the hit Disney+ Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, is on the way.

is on the way. That means more adventures with Kai Brightstar, Lys Solay, Nash Durango, RJ-83, and of course, Nubs, are ready to be shared with younglings everywhere.

Season Three is also set to reveal new characters, including Beepers, Dozer, and Gigi - a quirky band of droids each with their own unique and hilarious personalities who join our heroes on their missions.

Newcomers also include Dotti from “Dotti’s Droid Depot" and an eccentric droid builder and tinkerer Rek Minuu.

As part of the live announcement, a new trailer was revealed which you can see below.

The trailer promises the debut of the third season later this fall.

Set during The High Republic era, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way.

follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way. Fans (of all ages!) can currently catch-up or rewatch the complete first and second seasons, streaming now on Disney+ ahead of the release of season three this fall on Disney Jr. and Disney+.

