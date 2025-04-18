Darth Maul Animated Series Announced at Star Wars Celebration Japan

“Maul: Shadow Lord” will fill in gaps in Maul’s life between “The Clone Wars” and “Rebels.”

The next Star Wars animated series was announced at Star Wars Celebration Japan today and it will focus on Darth Maul… Well, just Maul that is, since it’s set after his Darth days.

What’s Happening:

At Celebration, Dave Filoni and Athena Portillo took part in a panel looking back at 20 years of Lucasfilm Animation.

As the panel was wrapping up, a big announcement occurred with the reveal of Maul: Shadow Lord .

. Though originally killed off in the film that introduced him, The Phantom Menace , the former Sith known as Maul was revealed to have survived in Star Wars: The Clone Wars , the animated series Filoni worked on alongside George Lucas, with Lucas himself requesting the character be brought back.

, the former Sith known as Maul was revealed to have survived in , the animated series Filoni worked on alongside George Lucas, with Lucas himself requesting the character be brought back. Filoni would also go on to use Maul on Star Wars Rebels , eventually also showing his genuine death - but there are still plenty of missing gaps to fill in about his life.

, eventually also showing his genuine death - but there are still plenty of missing gaps to fill in about his life. A trailer was shown for the series that showed the series would take place in between The Clone Wars and Rebels and included Maul fighting an Inquisitor that appeared to be Marrok from Filoni’s Ahsoka live-action series.

Sam Witwer, who’s voiced Maul across Filoni’s various animated series, made a surprise appearance at the end of the panel.

Maul: Shadow Lord is coming in 2026.

