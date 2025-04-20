"Star Wars Visions Presents: The Ninth Jedi" Spinoff Series Announced for 2026
The new series will tell an ongoing story, vs. the original show's anthology approach.
The Star Wars Visions panel at Star Wars Celebration Japan today, it was revealed that a spinoff of the anime series is on the way, titled Star Wars Visions Presents: The Ninth Jedi.
What’s Happening:
- The Visions panel was packed with info about Volume 3 of the anime anthology series, coming in October, including sequel stories to Volume 1’s “The Ronin," The Village Bride," and “The Ninth Jedi."
- But as it turned out, that second Ninth Jedi story will lead into much more, with an entire ongoing series devoted to the concept, called Star Wars Visions Presents: The Ninth Jedi.
- The series comes from supervising director Kenji Kamiyama and anime studio Production I.G.
- Visions Executive Producer James Waugh described the series as a “bold new direction" for the Visions concept.
