“Star Wars: Visions” Volume 3 Will Include Sequel Stories to Volume 1’s “The Ronin,” “The Village Bride,” and “The Ninth Jedi”

At Star Wars Celebration Japan, today, details and images were revealed for all of the stories that will be part of Star Wars: Visions Volume 3, including that there will be follow-ups to three popular stories from Volume 1.

Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 will debut on October 29, 2025 on Disney+

The three sequel stories will be for "The Duel," 'The Village Bride" and "The Ninth Jedi."

The Ronin will return in “The Duel: Payback," once more directed by Takanobu Mizuno, with images, including character and vehicle designs, previewed from the story.

“The Village Bride" sequel is entitled “The Lost One" and is directed by Hitoshi Haga.

And Naoyoshi Shiotani directs “The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope."

As for the brand new stories, Masaki Tachibana ( Princess Principal: Crown Handler ) directs “Yuko’s Treasure," from Kinema Citrus Co.

) directs “Yuko’s Treasure," from Kinema Citrus Co. And yes, we’re fascinated by the bear who seems to have a microwave in their stomach? A short clip from “Yuko’s Treasure" was shown, which included a ronto and some Jawas and looked like it might possibly take place in Mos Eisley.

Masahiko Otsuka, director of Season 1’s “The Elder" returns to Star Wars Visions with Season 3’s “The Smuggler," from Trigger. Concept art showed it includes some familiar Star Wars elements like Stormtroopers and a Rodian, while it was revealed it does take place on a new planet.

Junichi Yamamoto (Maebashi Witches) directs “The Bounty Hunters," from Wit Studio.

Hiroyasu Kobayashi (Evangelion shito, Hakata shuurai) directs “The Song of Four Wings," from Project Studio Q.

Tadahiro Yoshihira (Knights of Sidonia: Love Woven in the Stars) directs “The Bird of Paradise," from Polygon Pictures.

And finally, Jacob Ayers directs “Black," from David Production, which looks to be Stormtrooper-focused.

