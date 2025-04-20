Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles Announced for 2027
Just in time for the 50th anniversary of the original film and the lead up to “Star Wars: Starfighter!”
As Star Wars Celebration Japan wound down today, the location for the next Star Wars Celebration was revealed for 2027 - Los Angeles, CA.
What’s Happening:
- As is usually the case, this year’s Celebration wrapped up with the reveal of when and where the next one will occur. And as it turns out, Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles is next, dated for April 1-4, 2027.
- As noted during the announcement, 2027 will be a big year for Star Wars, as it marks the 50th anniversary of the release of the original film in 1977.
- Prior to Japan, the most recent Celebrations were Star Wars Celebration Europe in 2023, located in London, and Celebration Anaheim in 2022, after the 2020 event planned for Anaheim had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Though Celebration has been in nearby Anaheim, CA twice in the past decade, this will be the first Celebration held in Los Angeles proper since 2007.
- Besides a lot of focus on the 50th anniversary, the date of the next Celebration means it will no doubt include plenty of content for Star Wars: Starfighter, the Shawn Levy-directed film starring Ryan Gosling, that was officially announced at Celebration Japan this weekend, along with its May 28, 2027 release date.
- You can find all of Laughing Place’s coverage from Star Wars Celebration Japan at this link.
