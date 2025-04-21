New Untitled Star Wars Series Coming from "Lost" Showrunner Carlton Cuse and Son Nick Cuse
The project will be the first for the father-son duo.
A new Star Wars series has been announced, coming from a co-showrunning of the popular series Lost and his son.
What’s Happening:
- Variety reports that a new Star Wars series is in early development, spearheaded by Lost showrunner Carlton Cuse and his son Nick.
- Unfortunately, there is hardly any information regarding the series, including characters, timeline, and cast.
- Cuse joins fellow Lost crewmember J.J. Abrams in the sci-fi universe, who is responsible for both The Force Awakens and The Rise of Skywalker.
- Abrams is not expected to be involved in the series.
- Damon Lindelof, Cuse’s co-showrunner for Lost, was hired to co-write the upcoming Rey-centered Star Wars film back in 2023, but was later let go. He was set to pen the script with Justin Britt-Gibson.
- The pair was replaced by Steven Knight, creator of Peaky Blinders, who eventually left the project before being replaced by George Nolfi.
- Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is set to direct that project.
- After Lost, Cuse went on to create Bates Motel and the FX drama The Strain among others.
- This marks the first project between the father-son duo.
