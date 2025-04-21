New Untitled Star Wars Series Coming from "Lost" Showrunner Carlton Cuse and Son Nick Cuse

The project will be the first for the father-son duo.

A new Star Wars series has been announced, coming from a co-showrunning of the popular series Lost and his son.

What’s Happening:

Variety Lost showrunner Carlton Cuse and his son Nick.

showrunner Carlton Cuse and his son Nick. Unfortunately, there is hardly any information regarding the series, including characters, timeline, and cast.

Cuse joins fellow Lost crewmember J.J. Abrams in the sci-fi universe, who is responsible for both The Force Awakens and The Rise of Skywalker.

crewmember J.J. Abrams in the sci-fi universe, who is responsible for both and Abrams is not expected to be involved in the series.

Damon Lindelof, Cuse’s co-showrunner for Lost , was hired to co-write the upcoming Rey-centered Star Wars film back in 2023, but was later let go. He was set to pen the script with Justin Britt-Gibson.

, was hired to co-write the upcoming Rey-centered Star Wars film back in 2023, but was later let go. He was set to pen the script with Justin Britt-Gibson. The pair was replaced by Steven Knight, creator of Peaky Blinders , who eventually left the project before being replaced by George Nolfi.

, who eventually left the project before being replaced by George Nolfi. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is set to direct that project.

After Lost, Cuse went on to create Bates Motel and the FX The Strain among others.

Cuse went on to create and the among others. This marks the first project between the father-son duo.

Read More Star Wars: