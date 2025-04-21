New Untitled Star Wars Series Coming from "Lost" Showrunner Carlton Cuse and Son Nick Cuse

The project will be the first for the father-son duo.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

A new Star Wars series has been announced, coming from a co-showrunning of the popular series Lost and his son.

What’s Happening:

  • Variety reports that a new Star Wars series is in early development, spearheaded by Lost showrunner Carlton Cuse and his son Nick.
  • Unfortunately, there is hardly any information regarding the series, including characters, timeline, and cast.
  • Cuse joins fellow Lost crewmember J.J. Abrams in the sci-fi universe, who is responsible for both The Force Awakens and The Rise of Skywalker.
  • Abrams is not expected to be involved in the series.
  • Damon Lindelof, Cuse’s co-showrunner for Lost, was hired to co-write the upcoming Rey-centered Star Wars film back in 2023, but was later let go. He was set to pen the script with Justin Britt-Gibson.
  • The pair was replaced by Steven Knight, creator of Peaky Blinders, who eventually left the project before being replaced by George Nolfi.
  • Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is set to direct that project.
  • After Lost, Cuse went on to create Bates Motel and the FX drama The Strain among others.
  • This marks the first project between the father-son duo.

Read More Star Wars:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber