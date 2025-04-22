May the 4th Foodie Guide at the Walt Disney World Resort

May the 4th is almost here, and the culinary team at the Walt Disney World Resort is going to be offering a great list of menu items to honor this celebration of Star Wars. Disney Parks Blog shared what you can expect.

Menu Items:

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

ABC Commissary, Backlot Express, Fairfax Fare, PizzeRizzo and Rosie’s All-American Café (Available May 4 through 31; mobile order available)

Battle of Hoth Macaroon: Toasted coconut macaroon on a cookie decorated with buttercream, shredded coconut, and white chocolate (Only available at Backlot Express) (New)

Wookiee Cookie: Two oatmeal cookies with vanilla cream filling garnished with a milk chocolate sash on top (Only available at Backlot Express)

Chosen One Cooler: Sweet-and-sour citrus limeade served with a Skywalker lightsaber swizzle stick (Non-alcoholic beverage; also available with Patrón Silver Tequila) (Limit two per person, per transaction; available while supplies last) (New)

Sith Lord Libation: Cherry limeade served with a Darth Vader lightsaber swizzle stick (Non-alcoholic beverage; also available with Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Burbon) (Limit two per person, per transaction; available while supplies last) (New)

Anaheim Produce, Market and Cart on Grand Ave (Available May 4 through 5); Churro Cart near Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway (Available May 4 through 31)

Lightsaber Churro with chocolate sauce

Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo (Available May 4 through 31; mobile order available)

Mythrol Orb: Crystal blue raspberry orb served with tart pineapple-passion fruit sauce and crunchy streusel (New)

Crystal blue raspberry orb served with tart pineapple-passion fruit sauce and crunchy streusel (New) Sliced Eopie Wrap: Roasted pork loin, capicola ham, spiced broccoli rabe, provolone, and red pepper mulsauce wrapped in pita bread drizzled with herb aïoli and served with yuca fries (New)

Milk Stand, Cart near Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Cart near Milk Stand (Available May 4 through 31)

Kessel Run Rations: Flaky pretzel croissants sprinkled with smoked sea salt and served with caramel-chocolate sauce (Only available at Milk Stand; mobile order available) (New)

Mossberry Biscuit: Biscuit topped with ube and matcha icing, ube micro sponge cake, sprinkles, and dehydrated blueberries (Only available at Cart near Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Cart near Milk Stand)

Oga’s Cantina (Available May 4 through 31)

The Mythosaur: Minute Maid Passion Fruit Orange and Guava Juice with a splash of lime juice topped with Appleton Estate 8 Year Reserve Rum, Goslings Black Seal Rum, and Blue Curaçao Liqueur (Served with Mythosaur Mug; limit two per person, per transaction; available while supplies last) (New)

Disney Springs

Amorette’s Patisserie (Available May 1 through 31; mobile order available)

Choose Your Side Petit Cake: Layers of vanilla and chocolate chiffon, cookies and cream mousse, and white and dark chocolate crispy pearls (New)

The Ganachery

Anakin’s Starfighter Chocolate Piñata: Dark chocolate shell filled with crunchy hazelnut “asteroid" ganache clusters (New) (Available May 1 through 31)

Ahsoka Ganache Pop: Coconut pop covered in 65% dark chocolate (New) (Available May 1 through Sept. 31)

Star Planets Ganache Bars: Ganache bars inspired by Star Wars planets, featuring the flavors of spicy cherry for Mustafar, ginger-sea buckthorn for Coruscant, yuzu-shiso for Endor, and salted ruby for Crait (New) (Available May 1 through 31)

Star Wars Buckets and Sippers at Disney World

Coming Soon! Coaxium Sipper: Includes blue milk or green milk at time of purchase (New) (Limit two per person, per transaction; while supplies last). Available at the following locations:

Disney’s Hollywood Studios: Milk Stand

Death Star Bucket: Includes popcorn at time of purchase (New) (Limit two per person, per transaction; available starting May 4, while supplies last). Available at the following locations:

Disney’s Hollywood Studios Souvenir Release Mobile Order Store across from the Milk Stand (Available May 4 through 5)

Select cart locations throughout Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Kat Saka’s Kettle (Available starting May 6)

Jawa Sipper: Includes choice of non-alcoholic fountain beverage at time of purchase (New) (Limit two per person, per transaction; available starting May 4, while supplies last). Available at the following locations:

Disney’s Hollywood Studios: ABC Commissary, Backlot Express, Fairfax Fare, Main Entrance Cart, PizzeRizzo

Salvaged Clone Trooper Helmet: Includes popcorn at time of purchase (New) (Limit two per person, per transaction; available starting May 4 while supplies last). Available at the following locations:

Disney’s Hollywood Studios Souvenir Release Mobile Order Store located across from Milk Stand (Available May 4 through 5)

Select cart and kiosk locations throughout Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Kat Saka’s Kettle (Available starting May 6)

Our Must Tries:

Battle of Hoth Macaroon

Kessel Run Rations

Sith Lord Libation

