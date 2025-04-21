Walt Disney World 2026 Bookings to Open April 22, Free Kids Dining Plan Deal Announced

A water park perk is also returning, but could have some seasonal restrictions.
Walt Disney World is already looking forward to 2026, announcing a special deal for guests visiting next year.

What’s Happening:

  • It’s time to start planning your Walt Disney World vacation for 2026 as vacation bookings for next year will become available on April 22nd.
  • This will include travel dates through October 2026.
  • Along with this announcement, the resort revealed a special offer for guests visiting next year.

Free Dining Plan for Kids:

  • Throughout 2026, guests staying at Disney Resort hotels can enjoy free dining plans for their kids (ages 3 to 9) when purchasing a dining plan for others in their party (ages 10 and up) as part of their vacation package.
  • Notably, this “kids free dining plan" deal can be combined with other select special offers, including those yet to be announced.

Other Disney Resort Hotel Perks in 2026:

  • Disney has also confirmed some returning perks for guests staying at Resort hotels in 2026.
  • This includes early theme park entry, which allows hotel guests to enter 30 minutes before the official park opening time,
  • Additionally, Disney Deluxe Resorts or Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts will also continue to have access to extended evening hours at select theme parks on certain days.
  • One perk introduced this year will also be returning next summer as Disney Resort hotels guests can visit one of the resort’s water parks for free on their check-in day (subject to availability).
  • However, while this benefit has been available year-round in 2025, it seems as though this benefit will be limited to the summer season next year.
  • Disney says additional details including specific dates will be announced later.

