Victoria & Albert’s Retains Its MICHELIN Star Status at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
Without a doubt the fanciest restaurant at Walt Disney World, it still has the goods to prove it…
Victoria & Albert’s, the “culinary crown of Walt Disney World," is celebrating the news of retaining their status as a MICHELIN Star restaurant.
What’s Happening:
- Located within Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa at Walt Disney World, Victoria & Albert’s is a signature dining experience known for its lavish setting.
- The restaurant offers a multi-course dining experience that features carefully curated menus with premium and sustainable ingredients sourced from around the world.
- Guests are served a wide range of small courses inspired by the culinary team’s travels, cultural backgrounds and personal stories.
- The restaurant remains the first and only restaurant owned and operated by a U.S. theme park destination to hold a MICHELIN Star.
- Always evolving, the menu of Disney’s MICHELIN star restaurant shifts with the season, delighting returning guests with new and unique flavors every time every visit.
- With a world-class wine collection boasting over 500 selections, each course is thoughtfully paired to enhance the experience from start to finish.
What They’re Saying:
- Chef de Cuisine and Walt Disney Legacy Award Winner Matthew Sowers: “The ingredients drive the menu. We use the freshest seafood and highest quality meat from across the globe as the base of our dishes. For example, the Glacier 51 Toothfish on the current menu can only be found in the Arctic more than one mile under the ocean’s surface."
- Sharon, a cast member who has served at the restaurant for over 20 years: “The Miyazaki A-5 Wagyu on the current menu is inspired by Chef Miguel’s Venezuelan roots. During the winter months, beef and cabbage are staple ingredients in his family’s meals. And the Norwegian King Crab is a nod to Chef Gabriella’s home country of Norway. We have Chefs from all over the world bringing their stories to life in every dish – curating a fine dining experience in a way only Disney can."
- Chef Nathan, who moved from Pennsylvania to Florida to join the Victoria & Albert’s culinary team due to its strong reputation: “It’s because we’re a family. We all really do care for the restaurant and each other. Every single one of us goes above and beyond. We have a shared vision of excellence."
