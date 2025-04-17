Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels Offering Special Discounts for a Limited Time Only
Enjoy special benefits when staying at these resorts including early access to the theme parks.
Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels are offering a special discount for a limited time on select days starting April 21.
What’s Happening:
- Exclusive rates starting at $85 are available for reservations until June 30 at Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels for stays from April 21 to July 31, 2025.
- Blackout dates may apply, and availability is limited.
- These rates exclude resort service fees, daily parking fees, taxes, and gratuities.
- Each resort serves as an official Walt Disney World Resort Hotel, conveniently situated within walking distance of premier shopping, dining, and entertainment options, accessible through the pedestrian sky bridge leading to Disney Springs.
- This offer can only be accessed via the promotional website and cannot be combined with any other special offers, promotions, existing bookings, or group reservations.
Hotel Deals:
- DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando - $138
- Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando - $127.49
- Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace - $209
- Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista - $192
- Holiday Inn Orlando Disney Springs - $85
- Renaissance Orlando Resort and Spa - $109
- Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista - $95
Disney Springs Resort Area Hotel Benefits:
- Complimentary Transportation: Hourly bus shuttle service is provided for guests of Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels, offering access to all Walt Disney World Theme Parks.
- Early Access: Guests at Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels enjoy exclusive early access to theme parks, allowing them to enter 30 minutes before regular hours each day.
- Golf: Tee times are available for reservations up to 90 days ahead, and all four Walt Disney World Golf courses offer discounts on greens fees and rental equipment.
- Passport to Savings: Passport to Savings is a unique booklet that showcases discounts and special promotions from a curated selection of restaurants, shops, and kiosks at Disney Springs.
- Tickets: Visitors have the option to buy theme park tickets, such as the 4-Park Magic Ticket, granting access to all four Walt Disney World theme parks.
More On the Walt Disney World Resort:
