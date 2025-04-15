Easter Treats Available for a Limited Time Only at The Ganachery in Disney Springs
If you love chocolate you won't be able to stay away.
The Ganachery is offering delightful Easter treats, available now for a limited time only.
What's Happening:
- Located inside of Disney Springs at the Walt Disney World Resort is The Ganachery.
- Step into a charming chocolate shop reminiscent of traditional apothecaries of yesteryear.
- An enticing selection of handcrafted treats awaits, made with both classic and modern techniques.
- Each exquisite morsel is prepared with premium ingredients, including fresh cream, authentic vanilla beans, and a distinguished single-origin dark chocolate from the Dominican Republic.
- Disney Eats shared on their Instagram page that The Ganachery is now offering a selection of Easter treats, available until April 20.
What's Available:
- Milk Chocolate Bunny Piñata: Milk chocolate shell filled with jelly beans and marshmallow treats
- Mickey Chocolate Bites: Solid milk chocolate with orange crispy pearls and dark chocolate with strawberry crispy pearls
- Peanut Butter and Marshmallow Pop: Peanut butter ganache layered with vanilla marshmallow covered in milk chocolate and caramel crispy pearls
