Easter Treats Available for a Limited Time Only at The Ganachery in Disney Springs

If you love chocolate you won't be able to stay away.
The Ganachery is offering delightful Easter treats, available now for a limited time only.

What's Happening:

  • Located inside of Disney Springs at the Walt Disney World Resort is The Ganachery.
  • Step into a charming chocolate shop reminiscent of traditional apothecaries of yesteryear.
  • An enticing selection of handcrafted treats awaits, made with both classic and modern techniques.
  • Each exquisite morsel is prepared with premium ingredients, including fresh cream, authentic vanilla beans, and a distinguished single-origin dark chocolate from the Dominican Republic.
  • Disney Eats shared on their Instagram page that The Ganachery is now offering a selection of  Easter treats, available until April 20.

What's Available:

  • Milk Chocolate Bunny Piñata: Milk chocolate shell filled with jelly beans and marshmallow treats

  • Mickey Chocolate Bites: Solid milk chocolate with orange crispy pearls and dark chocolate with strawberry crispy pearls

  • Peanut Butter and Marshmallow Pop: Peanut butter ganache layered with vanilla marshmallow covered in milk chocolate and caramel crispy pearls

