Photos: New Dooney & Bourke Bags Features a Ton of Classic Disney Animated Films

Rather than focus on one character or movie, these include many.

A new Dooney & Bourke Disney Parks bag collection includes imagery from numerous classic Walt Disney Animation Studios films.

Laughing Place first spotted the items at the Tren-D shop located in the Marketplace at Disney Springs.

While most of the Disney Dooney bags tend to focus either on a specific movie, character or property (like Star Wars), this one stands out for including images from many of the films from the Golden Age of Disney animation - including Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Pinocchio, Bambi, Peter Pan, Cinderella, Lady and the Tramp and more.

There are larger bags in two different shapes, both retailing for $268.

And then a smaller bag/wallet for $188.

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
View all articles by Eric Goldman
Jeremiah Good
Our main correspondent for Walt Disney World and the Orlando area and a heck of a paleontologist if he does say so himself.
View all articles by Jeremiah Good