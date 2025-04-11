Photos: New Dooney & Bourke Bags Features a Ton of Classic Disney Animated Films

Rather than focus on one character or movie, these include many.

A new Dooney & Bourke Disney Parks bag collection includes imagery from numerous classic Walt Disney Animation Studios films.

Laughing Place first spotted the items at the Tren-D shop located in the Marketplace at Disney Springs.

While most of the Disney Dooney bags tend to focus either on a specific movie, character or property (like Star Wars), this one stands out for including images from many of the films from the Golden Age of Disney animation - including Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Pinocchio, Bambi, Peter Pan, Cinderella, Lady and the Tramp and more.

There are larger bags in two different shapes, both retailing for $268.

And then a smaller bag/wallet for $188.

