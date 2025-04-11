Photos: New Dooney & Bourke Bags Features a Ton of Classic Disney Animated Films
Rather than focus on one character or movie, these include many.
A new Dooney & Bourke Disney Parks bag collection includes imagery from numerous classic Walt Disney Animation Studios films.
Laughing Place first spotted the items at the Tren-D shop located in the Marketplace at Disney Springs.
While most of the Disney Dooney bags tend to focus either on a specific movie, character or property (like Star Wars), this one stands out for including images from many of the films from the Golden Age of Disney animation - including Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Pinocchio, Bambi, Peter Pan, Cinderella, Lady and the Tramp and more.
There are larger bags in two different shapes, both retailing for $268.
And then a smaller bag/wallet for $188.
More Walt Disney World News:
- New Pixar-Themed Candies Appear at Main Street Confectionary
- Renovations Announced for Disney’s Grand Floridian Lobby; No Gingerbread House This Year
- Photos: It's A Small World Lug Bags at Walt Disney World
- Disney Channel Merchandise Collection Appears at Walt Disney World
- The Magic Mirror is Front and Center in new “Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After" Poster Art
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com