Disney Channel Merchandise Collection Appears at Walt Disney World

The new mini-collection highlights fan-favorite shows and DCOMs from the early aughts.

A new mini-line of Disney Channel merchandise has been made available for fans of the network’s heyday.

The new line includes a pair of franchise specific keychains (both running for $14.99) and a general Disney Channel t-shirt.

The t-shirt highlights the biggest shows and characters that flooded Disney Channel’s airwaves in the early aughts, including Kim Possible, That’s So Raven, Lizzie McGuire, and The Proud Family.

The keychains are designed to emulate old school hotel/motel room keys. One design highlights Hannah Montana, while the other High School Musical.

We found these options at the Walt Disney World Resort, so keep an eye on both coasts for these nostalgic items to pop up.

