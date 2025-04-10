Celebrate May the 4th with Otherworldly Products from BoxLunch

May the merch be with you.

May the force and fashion be with you! Prior to Star Wars Day celebration on May 4th, BoxLunch has some galactic apparel perfect for fans.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

May the 4th is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate Star Wars Day than a gift for you or your favorite nerd.

BoxLunch, a fashion-forward fandom brand, has an incredible collection of everyday items that tastefully showcase brands like Disney, Marvel

As you are figuring out how you wanna enjoy the sci-fi celebration, don’t forget to plan your ultimate Star Wars outfit.

Let’s take a look at some of these force-filled products.

Star Wars Jedi Knights Striped Baseball Jersey - BoxLunch Exclusive ($59.90, on-sale for $41.93)

Star Wars Darth Vader Floral Women's Plus Size Knit Tank - BoxLunch Exclusive ($34.90)

Star Wars Rebel Football Jersey — BoxLunch Exclusive ($59.90, on-sale for $41.93)

Star Wars Characters Cherry Blossom Allover Print Woven Button-Up - BoxLunch Exclusive ($44.90, on-sale for $31.93)

Star Wars Darth Vader Lettered T-Shirt — BoxLunch Exclusive ($36.90, on-sale for $25.83)

Star Wars The Mandalorian This Is the Way Sweatshirt — BoxLunch Exclusive ($59.90, on-sale for $41.93)

This is just a taste of the Star Wars offerings on BoxLunch. You can check out their full collection here

Read More Star Wars: