Star Wars Characters Added to Walt Disney World's "Create-Your-Own-Headband" Experience

Accessorize with your favorite intergalactic icons.

The popular “Create-Your-Own-Headband" experience at Walt Disney World has added new Star Wars plush offerings, now available at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

What’s Happening:

  • On a recent visit to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Laughing Place had a chance to check out the new Star Wars plush accessories for Walt Disney World’s popular “Create-Your-Own-Headband" offering.
  • Featuring 5 new plush varieties showcasing Darth Vader, a Stormtrooper, Wicket the Ewok, Yoda, and R2-D2, fans of the sci-fi saga will be able to deck out their customizable accessory.

  • While guests can make their own Minnie/Mickey ears with the product, more than two of the adorable plushies can be added to the headband, allowing guests to show off their favorite characters.

  • The headband by itself runs for $9.99, with each character plush retailing for $11.99.
  • Hollywood Studios is the perfect place to celebrate Star Wars with Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Star Tours: The Adventures Continue, and Star Wars Launch Bay.
