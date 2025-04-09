Star Wars Characters Added to Walt Disney World's "Create-Your-Own-Headband" Experience
Accessorize with your favorite intergalactic icons.
The popular “Create-Your-Own-Headband" experience at Walt Disney World has added new Star Wars plush offerings, now available at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
What’s Happening:
- On a recent visit to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Laughing Place had a chance to check out the new Star Wars plush accessories for Walt Disney World’s popular “Create-Your-Own-Headband" offering.
- Featuring 5 new plush varieties showcasing Darth Vader, a Stormtrooper, Wicket the Ewok, Yoda, and R2-D2, fans of the sci-fi saga will be able to deck out their customizable accessory.
- While guests can make their own Minnie/Mickey ears with the product, more than two of the adorable plushies can be added to the headband, allowing guests to show off their favorite characters.
- The headband by itself runs for $9.99, with each character plush retailing for $11.99.
- Hollywood Studios is the perfect place to celebrate Star Wars with Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Star Tours: The Adventures Continue, and Star Wars Launch Bay.
- For those looking to head out on a galactic adventure at the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Walt Disney World vacation needs.
Read More Walt Disney World:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com