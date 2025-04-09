Star Wars Characters Added to Walt Disney World's "Create-Your-Own-Headband" Experience

The popular “Create-Your-Own-Headband" experience at Walt Disney World has added new Star Wars plush offerings, now available at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

What’s Happening:

On a recent visit to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Laughing Place had a chance to check out the new Star Wars plush accessories for Walt Disney World’s popular “Create-Your-Own-Headband" offering.

Featuring 5 new plush varieties showcasing Darth Vader, a Stormtrooper, Wicket the Ewok, Yoda, and R2-D2, fans of the sci-fi saga will be able to deck out their customizable accessory.

While guests can make their own Minnie/Mickey ears with the product, more than two of the adorable plushies can be added to the headband, allowing guests to show off their favorite characters.

The headband by itself runs for $9.99, with each character plush retailing for $11.99.

Hollywood Studios is the perfect place to celebrate Star Wars with Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Star Wars Launch Bay

For those looking to head out on a galactic adventure at the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel

Read More Walt Disney World: