New Pretzel Nuggets Now Available at Block & Hans at EPCOT
Block & Hans can be found at The American Adventure pavilion in World Showcase.
You had us at Pretzel Nuggets! A new treat is now available at The American Adventure in EPCOT.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Eats Instagram has shared news of a new treat now available to guests at EPCOT’s The American Adventure.
- Pretzel Nuggets with garlic butter, barbecue rub and beer-cheese sauce are available at Block & Hans as of today, April 9th.
- Block & Hans is a small stand located to the right of the pavilion in World Showcase, towards the Japan pavilion.
