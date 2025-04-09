New Pretzel Nuggets Now Available at Block & Hans at EPCOT

Block & Hans can be found at The American Adventure pavilion in World Showcase.

You had us at Pretzel Nuggets! A new treat is now available at The American Adventure in EPCOT.

What’s Happening:

  • The Disney Eats Instagram has shared news of a new treat now available to guests at EPCOT’s The American Adventure.
  • Pretzel Nuggets with garlic butter, barbecue rub and beer-cheese sauce are available at Block & Hans as of today, April 9th.
  • Block & Hans is a small stand located to the right of the pavilion in World Showcase, towards the Japan pavilion.

