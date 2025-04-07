Disneyland and Walt Disney World Park-Specific Starbucks Tumblers and Mystery Pins Arrive on Disney Store

A new set of mugs also arrived on the online retailer.

A colorful new line of Starbucks cold drink tumblers and mystery pins, with designs representing each of the six US Disney Parks, were revealed earlier this month. Now, Disney fans looking to caffeinate with the magic of their favorite Disney Park can grab the new drinkware on Disney Store.

What’s Happening:

Are you ready to start your morning with a bit of magic?

Well now you can with new Starbucks reusable cold drink cups representing the US Disney Parks, which were released at Disneyland Walt Disney World

Now available on Disney Store, each cup comes with a 2-pack of mystery pins, featuring patch-like designs of park icons and characters.

The collection features bright and colorful translucent designs, covered in a collage of vibrant portraits celebrating each park.

There are 8 available pins in each park set and they are exclusive to the new tumblers, meaning it’ll be pretty hard to collect every pin. And, unfortunately, the pins are all incredibly cute.

Each tumbler and pin pack retails for $49.99.

Let’s take a look at each design.

In addition to these fun new tumblers and pins, new Starbucks mugs featuring the same design style have been released celebrating Disneyland Resort

Retailing for $24.99, you'll definitely want to start your day with these new ceramic cups.

