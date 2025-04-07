Lace Up with Disney - Brooks x runDisney's First Collaboration Arrives Online

The four pair collection is limited edition and selling fast. Don't miss out on your chance to grab these stylish Disney shoes.

Recently, runDisney and Brooks released their first collaboration after the brand became the official shoe of Disney running events. Now, Disney fans can grab the extra magical running shoes online.

What’s Happening:

Brooks has released their new runDisney branded shoes online, giving Disney fans the opportunity to purchase the collaboration outside of runDisney expo events.

Brooks became the official running shoe of runDisney this year, replacing Asics.

Throughout the brands long partnership, Asics released several collections of Disney Parks and character inspired footwear, and, now, Brooks is continuing that tradition with four new designs.

These include pairs inspired by Mickey and Minnie Mouse, the runDisney Springtime Surprise event, and a runDisney branded pair.

To purchase the new designs, you’ll need to be a Brooks Member, which is free to join here

Let’s take a look at the designs:

runDisney Springtime Surprise Ghost Max 2 ( Mens Womens ) – $160

Minnie Mouse Ghost Max 2 ( Mens Womens ) – $160

Mickey Mouse Ghost Max 2 ( Mens Womens ) – $160

runDisney Adrenaline GTS 24 ( Mens Womens ) – $160

Many of these designs are already sold out, so make sure you grab a pair while you can. Each pair is a limited edition design, so there are no guarantees whether they will be available again after they sell out.

For more information on upcoming runDisney events, you can visit runDisney’s official website for upcoming in-person and virtual events here

