Updated Virtual Queue Process Launched for runDisney Participants at Walt Disney World
There are some changes to how you get your runDisney merch.
runDisney has launched an updated virtual queue for runDisney race participants at Walt Disney World looking to visit the official runDisney Merchandise Shop and other opportunities.
What’s Happening:
- The updates are also for those looking to visit the official runDisney Merchandise Shop as well as shop the runDisney-themed Brooks Running shoes inside the AdventHealth Arena on the first day of the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo. This is intended to allow participants to better enjoy the Expo experience and visit with Expo vendors while still virtually waiting in line for merchandise.
- In order to use the virtual queue on day one of the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo, you’ll need to download the My Disney Experience app and ensure location services are turned on.
- The following steps must then occur:
- Step 1: Open the app and navigate to the Virtual Queues section on the Welcome Screen. On the first day of the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo, Guests can request to join the virtual queue at 8:30 a.m. and 2:00pm ET. Note: Guests can only join the Virtual Queue one time per day.
- Step 2: Once in this section, visit the tab labeled ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Select the runDisney Merchandise Shop and tap “Join Virtual Queue."
- Step 3: Select the number of Guests, up to six people total, in your shopping party. Tap “Join Virtual Queue" once more. Note: all members of your shopping party must be added to your My Disney Experience Friends & Family list prior to joining the Virtual Queue. Learn more about adding Friends & Family to your account here.
- Step 4: If spots remain in the virtual queue, you’ll see a confirmation screen with an estimated wait time. Note: your estimated wait time will be based on the expo's local opening time, so don’t be alarmed if your wait appears long!
- Step 5: You’ll receive a push notification directly to your mobile device when your group is ready to return. You’ll have one hour to arrive at the AdventHealth Arena after you’ve been notified. Note: Please ensure you have notifications enabled on your mobile device.
- Step 6: Once you arrive, follow the signs to the check-in area and prepare to show the Cast Member the QR code you received along with your confirmation.
- Disney is also providing product details and purchase Information, including:
- The runDisney Merchandise Shop and runDisney-themed Brooks Running shoes inside the AdventHealth Arena are open to all Guests, but access during the first day will be managed exclusively through the Virtual Queue.
- Visuals of the exclusive runDisney-themed Brooks Running shoes will be displayed throughout the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo.
- The Virtual Queue gets you into the AdventHealth Arena, which allows you to experience both runDisney Merchandise Shop and runDisney-themed Brooks Running shoes inside the AdventHealth Arena.
- Once inside, you have the option to try on Brooks Running shoes prior to entering the main floor, where you may purchase runDisney Merchandise and/or runDisney-themed Brooks Running shoes.
- In the Brooks Running shoe trial area, Guests will have the opportunity to try on the same Brooks Running shoe models in generic non-Disney themed designs to ensure the best fit.
- While trial is not mandatory, it is highly recommended specifically if you are not familiar with Brooks Running shoe models, as shoe trial options are not available on the main floor of the AdventHealth Arena.Trial socks will be available, but we recommend bringing your own for a more comfortable and accurate fit.
- Additional information can be found at rundisney.com.
- You can also check out the merchandise that will be available for the upcoming 2025 runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend.
More from Walt Disney World:
- 2025 Disney Dreamers Academy Participants Appear in Cavalcade at the Magic Kingdom
- Creative Disney Movie Parody Posters Decorate Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
- Walt Disney World Brings Back Free Dining Packages For Select Stays
- Big Updates Coming to Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin
- New Limited-Time Experiences Perfect for Younger kids at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com