Photos / Videos: 2025 Disney Dreamers Academy Participants and DREAMbassador Tyler James Williams Appear in Cavalcade at the Magic Kingdom

The "Abbott Elementary" star served as the DREAMbassador for this year's event.

The 2025 Disney Dreamers Academy kicked off this afternoon at the Magic Kingdom, as the participants and 2025 DREAMbassador Tyler James Williams appeared in a cavalcade down Main Street, U.S.A.

This event, taking place through Sunday, March 30th, is designed by Walt Disney World to broaden career awareness and create exclusive enrichment opportunities for high school students from diverse communities around the country. Each year, the Disney Dreamers are selected from thousands of applicants who answer essay questions about their personal stories and dreams for the future. The students and a parent or guardian enjoy an all-expenses paid trip to Walt Disney World for the four-day event.

Watch the 2025 Disney Dreamers Academy Cavalcade – Featuring “Abbott Elementary" star Tyler James Williams:

Watch our Interview with DREAMbassador Tyler James Williams:

