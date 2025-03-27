Jellyrolls' Farewell to the Boardwalk Event Taking Place in April

All guests must be 21 or older to attend.

Time is running out if you want to go to Jellyrolls at Disney’s Boardwalk Resort. Leaders at the venue say after nearly 30 years at that location, it’s making a move, but as of right now there is still no word on where the piano bar will be moving to. There's a special farewell event taking place that you won't want to miss.

What’s Happening:

Join in for Jellyrolls' Final Farewell to the Boardwalk Performance

Doors will open at 6:00 PM, with entertainment starting at 6:15 PM.

Admission is set at $22 per person, and no discounts will be applicable for this special occasion.

Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, and reserving space for extra guests is not allowed.

Complimentary parking is offered at Disney’s Boardwalk Resort, subject to availability. Just inform the gate guard of your visit to Jellyrolls. If you encounter any issues, contact 407-560-8770 for assistance.

All guests must be a minimum of 21 years old and provide a valid form of identification.

Admission fees are applicable to each person, regardless of the group's size.

