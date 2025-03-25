Mickey’s Balloon Deflates During the Magic Kingdom’s Festival of Fantasy Parade
An intrepid Disney fan captured a video of this amusing incident.
A recent performance of the Festival of Fantasy Parade at the Magic Kingdom didn’t go quite as planned…
- The Festival of Fantasy Parade has been stepping off daily at the Magic Kingdom for over 10 years now, having debuted on March 9th, 2014.
- The unbridled enchantment and vivid pageantry of Fantasyland—and its many inhabitants—winds its way through the park in a thrilling parade. Featuring a dazzling mix of floats, motion and an extremely catchy original song, the Festival of Fantasy Parade brings to life stories such as Tangled, Peter Pan, The Little Mermaid and more.
- However, during a recent performance of the parade, the finale float had a little incident, where the balloon that carries Mickey and Minnie ended up deflated – with Mickey and Minnie peeking out from underneath.
- You can see the unfortunate situation for yourself in the TikTok video below, shared by @disneyfindingofficial.
- And if you want to see the parade as intended, check out our video from the parade’s post-COVID return in 2022 below.
