Mickey’s Balloon Deflates During the Magic Kingdom’s Festival of Fantasy Parade

An intrepid Disney fan captured a video of this amusing incident.

A recent performance of the Festival of Fantasy Parade at the Magic Kingdom didn’t go quite as planned…

What’s Happening:

  • The Festival of Fantasy Parade has been stepping off daily at the Magic Kingdom for over 10 years now, having debuted on March 9th, 2014.
  • The unbridled enchantment and vivid pageantry of Fantasyland—and its many inhabitants—winds its way through the park in a thrilling parade. Featuring a dazzling mix of floats, motion and an extremely catchy original song, the Festival of Fantasy Parade brings to life stories such as Tangled, Peter Pan, The Little Mermaid and more.
  • However, during a recent performance of the parade, the finale float had a little incident, where the balloon that carries Mickey and Minnie ended up deflated – with Mickey and Minnie peeking out from underneath.

Image by TikTok user @disneyfindingofficial
  • You can see the unfortunate situation for yourself in the TikTok video below, shared by @disneyfindingofficial.

@disneyfindingofficial

Someone popped Mickey’s Balloon 😭🫵#fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #fypシ゚viral #fy #fypage #fyp #waltdisneyworldresort #disneyparks #disney #magickingdom

♬ original sound - Greg Silva

  • And if you want to see the parade as intended, check out our video from the parade’s post-COVID return in 2022 below.

