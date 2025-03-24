Photos: "The Little Mermaid" Collection from Cakeworthy Appears at Walt Disney World
A new The Little Mermaid collection from Cakeworthy has arrived at Walt Disney World for in-person shopping.
We came across the collection at Legends of Hollywood along Sunset Blvd. at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.The items are all tops, including flannels and jackets.
The all over printed t-shirt dress retails for $54.99.
This wonderfully detailed denim jacket includes embroidered accents and retails for $94.99
Cakeworthy is known for their flannel shirts with movie quotes on the back and this lavender Ariel option is no different. It retails for $69.99.
This lavender cardigan also continues the bubble motif across the item. It retails for $84.99
Cakeworthy’s Disney collabs are available on their website, Disney Store’s website, and around the Disney Parks.
More Merchandise News:
- Disney X Lululemon Styles Are Back In Stock at Disney Store
- RSVLTS "A Goofy Movie" 30th Anniversary Collection Comes to Disney Store with Exclusive Colorway and More
- Greet the Spring With Disney Store Exclusive Winnie the Pooh Sweatshirts
- Heroes & Villains Introduces New Rebel, Jedi, and Imperial Style to Star Wars Travel Accessories