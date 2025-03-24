Photos: "The Little Mermaid" Collection from Cakeworthy Appears at Walt Disney World

Cakeworthy is known for its pop culture-meets-fashion collections.

A new The Little Mermaid collection from Cakeworthy has arrived at Walt Disney World for in-person shopping.

We came across the collection at Legends of Hollywood along Sunset Blvd. at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.The items are all tops, including flannels and jackets.

The all over printed t-shirt dress retails for $54.99.

This wonderfully detailed denim jacket includes embroidered accents and retails for $94.99

Cakeworthy is known for their flannel shirts with movie quotes on the back and this lavender Ariel option is no different. It retails for $69.99.

This lavender cardigan also continues the bubble motif across the item. It retails for $84.99

Cakeworthy’s Disney collabs are available on their website, Disney Store’s website, and around the Disney Parks.

More Merchandise News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight
Jeremiah Good
Our main correspondent for Walt Disney World and the Orlando area and a heck of a paleontologist if he does say so himself.
View all articles by Jeremiah Good