Photos: "The Little Mermaid" Collection from Cakeworthy Appears at Walt Disney World

Cakeworthy is known for its pop culture-meets-fashion collections.

A new The Little Mermaid collection from Cakeworthy has arrived at Walt Disney World for in-person shopping.

We came across the collection at Legends of Hollywood along Sunset Blvd. at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.The items are all tops, including flannels and jackets.

The all over printed t-shirt dress retails for $54.99.

This wonderfully detailed denim jacket includes embroidered accents and retails for $94.99

Cakeworthy is known for their flannel shirts with movie quotes on the back and this lavender Ariel option is no different. It retails for $69.99.

This lavender cardigan also continues the bubble motif across the item. It retails for $84.99

Cakeworthy’s Disney collabs are available on their website, Disney Store’s website, and around the Disney Parks.

More Merchandise News: