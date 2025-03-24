Greet the Spring With Disney Store Exclusive Winnie the Pooh Sweatshirts

Pooh and friends are here to bring some joy to your daily adventures.

Winnie the Pooh is having quite a moment at Disney Store as he and the gang from the Hundred Acre Wood are featured on new Disney Store exclusive sweatshirts.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Sunny days are on the way and Disney Store has the perfect looks for your springtime adventures.

Winnie the Pooh and his pals are featured on pullover sweatshirts that highlight each character, their name in big block letters, and a beloved quote. Pooh’s designs reads “Today is my new favorite day," and Eeyore’s shirt says “Keep looking for sunshine."

The sweatshirts are solid colors with a slightly darker collar, cuffs, and hem. The character designs cover the top third of the shirt and the adorable image is presented in a complimentary color scheme.

Winnie the Pooh sweatshirts are available exclusively at Disney Store

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Winnie the Pooh Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults

Piglet Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults - Winnie the Pooh

Tigger Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults - Winnie the Pooh

Eeyore Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults - Winnie the Pooh

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!