Heroes & Villains Introduces New Rebel, Jedi, and Imperial Style to Star Wars Travel Accessories

From your daily commute to overnight trips, you can bring the best of the galaxy with you on all your adventures.

While you may not be able to visit the Star Wars galaxy you can travel in cosmic style thanks to new accessories from Heroes & Villains! The lifestyle brand has expanded their travel offerings with Duffle Bags, Dopp Kits, and Messanger bags themed to Jedi, Rebels, and Imperial officers.

What’s Happening:

Heroes and Villains, the premiere pop culture lifestyle brand recently dropped a fresh collection of Star Wars travel accessories to bring some galactic flair to their daily adventures.

Whether you’re taking off to a distant destination or heading out on a daily commute, the latest assortment has everything you need to rep your fandom in style. Design to be practical and fun, the bags feature nods to the franchise such as insignias and Aurebesh lettering (the in-universe alphabet)

The Trudger Duffle Bag

For those smaller essentials, the Cadet Toiletry Bag

These new bags are available in various designs inspired by the Empire, the Rebellion, and the Jedi making it easy to show off your fandom while staying practical for daily use.

The latest arrivals in the Star Wars Travel Collection are available now from Heroes & Villains

Star Wars Rebel Trudger Duffle | Official Apparel & Accessories

Rebel Teal Commuter Bag™

Star Wars Rebel Cadet Dopp Kit | Official Apparel & Accessories

Star Wars Jedi Trudger Duffle | Official Apparel & Accessories

Star Wars Imperial Army Bike Messenger Bag

Thrawn Commuter Bag™

Star Wars Imperial Trudger Duffle | Official Apparel & Accessories

Star Wars Imperial Cadet Dopp Kit

