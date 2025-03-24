RSVLTS "A Goofy Movie" 30th Anniversary Collection Comes to Disney Store with Exclusive Colorway and More

The super comfy, signature Kunuflex button down shirts are perfect for any father-son (or family) road trip.

2025 is a big year for Disney’s A Goofy Movie as the film celebrates its 25th anniversary. Our favorite fashion brand RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) has already introduced a collection commemorating the milestone and now select and exclusive styles are available at Disney Store too!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Now that springtime has arrived and summer is on the way, it’s natural to think about adventures with your friends and family. One of the best road trip films is 1995’s A Goofy Movie featuring Goofy and his son Max on the craziest vacation ever!

featuring Goofy and his son Max on the craziest vacation ever! RSVLTS is celebrating 30 years of the film

Among the characters featured are Goofy, Max, Powerline, Max as Powerline, Bobby Zimuruski, P.J. and, Roxanne too.

Select styles from the RSVLTS A Goofy Movie collection are available now at Disney Store

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

A Goofy Movie Cast Woven Shirt for Men by RSVLTS

Bobby Zimurski Woven Shirt for Men by RSVLTS - A Goofy Movie

A Goofy Movie Polo Shirt for Adults by RSVLTS

Can’t get enough of these RSVLTS shirts? Looking for more of Max and Powerline? You’ll love these other new styles that just landed at Disney Store.

Powerline MagicBand+ - A Goofy Movie 30th Anniversary - Limited Release

Max as Powerline Plush - A Goofy Movie - 30th Anniversary - 12"

A Goofy Movie Loungefly Mini Backpack - 30th Anniversary

A Goofy Movie T-Shirt for Adults

A Goofy Movie Tie-Dye Long Sleeve T-shirt for Adults

Powerline Flannel Shirt for Adults by Cakeworthy - A Goofy Movie 30th Anniversary

