“A Goofy Movie” Celebrates 30 Years with an Awesome Collection of Apparel from RSVLTS

The new collection is filled with gear perfect for setting out upon the open road (or wherever)

30 years ago Max Goof and his dad Goofy went on the road trip of a lifetime as depicted in A Goofy Movie. Now you can hit the road on your own adventures in style thanks to the latest collection from RSVLTS (The Roosevelts). The fan-favorite, Super High-Grade Americana brand is kicking off 2025 in the Disney sphere with their assortment of A Goofy Movie looks that span KUNUFLEX button-downs, a t-shirt, coach jacket, crewneck sweatshirt, all-day polo and a dad hat.

We’ve all been on one end of the parent child relationship, and some of us have seen both sides; so we know it can be hard to find the common ground and see I2I. Fortunately, the whole family can agree that when it comes to merchandise celebrating A Goofy Movie, RSVLTS definitely understood the assignment!

Their latest Disney collection commemorates the timeless animated classic that hit the screen 30 years ago. And like all classics, they’re sticking with styles fans adore like RSVLTS signature KUNUFLEX™ button down shirts. There are two incredible designs that are available in classic (unisex), women's, youth and preschooler sizes/styles so that everyone can get in on the fun.

Fans looking for the essential hoodie or jacket to take on a road or fishing trip will fall in love with the super comfy, ultra stretchy hoodie celebrating Lake Destiny; or rock out in style with a Powerline-inspired coach jacket that has a cool patterned lining.

If that’s not enough, Powerline also stars on a crewneck t-shirt and sweatshirt that’s quite rad; and for the dad who wants to take Goofy and crew on the green, RSVLTS’ All-Day polo is sure to be a winner!

RSVLTS Performance Hoodie & Dad Hat Coach Jacket

Performance hoodies retail for $82; dad hats are $30

“Lake Destiny” – classic style/sizing – Performance Hoodie

“Lake Destiny” – dad hat

RSVLTS Kunuflex, Crewneck T-Shirt

Adult (classic & women’s cut) button-down shirt retails for $70; youth styles are $45; preschool is $39

"Art of a Goofy Movie" – classic, women, youth & preschooler styles/sizes

"The Perfect Cast" – classic, women, youth & preschooler styles/sizes

RSVLTS Crewnecks & Coach Jacket

Crewneck t-shirt is $32; Sweatshirt is $75; Coach Jacket is $87

“Powerline: Live on Tour!“- classic style/sizing – crewneck t-shirt

“Powerline“- classic style/sizing – crewneck sweatshirt

“Powerline” – classic style/sizing – coach jacket

RSVLTS All-Day Polo

All- Day Polo is $70

“Gone Footin’” – All-Day polo

