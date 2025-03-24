Disney X Lululemon Styles Are Back In Stock at Disney Store

Bring some joy to your daily workout and adventures with this playful collection featuring Mickey Mouse.
It’s back! Disney Store has restocked the fan-favorite Disney x Lululemon collection bringing back a variety of comfortable apparel and accessories featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

What’s Happening:

  • Last November, Lululemon launched a playful, energetic collection of athleisure wear and accessories inspired by all things Mickey Mouse! The assortment debuted at Lulu stores, Disney Store, and Disney Resorts and was a huge hit with fans.
  • Now at long last the colorful styles have been restocked at Disney Store so fans can once again celebrate “the joy of movement" at home and on the go.
  • Guests will once again be able to secure some of their favorite items including the brand’s:
    • Align High-Rise Pants
    • Everywhere Belt Bag
    • All Yours Crop T-Shirt
    • And More
  • The Disney x Lululemon collection is available for pre-order at Disney Store and prices range from $78-$148. Below are some of our favorite returning pieces. Happy shopping!

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

  • Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Disney x Lululemon at Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Steady State Pullover Hoodie for Men by lululemon - Black

Mickey Mouse Classic Structured Ball Cap for Adults by lululemon

Mickey Mouse Warm Revelation Beanie for Adults - lululemon - Gray

Minnie Mouse Align Tank Top for Women by lululemon

Mickey Mouse Icon Back to Life Sport Bottle by lululemon

Mickey Mouse Cotton Jersey T-Shirt for Men by lululemon

There’s More to Shop!

Are you loving the styles at Disney Store? Check out other items in the Disney x Lululemon collection available directly from Lululemon.

Disney x lululemon Unisex Classic Structured Ball Cap - $42

Disney x lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Mickey in Motion Graphic - $58

Disney x lululemon True Identity Card Case - $34

Disney x lululemon Align Tank Top - $78

Disney x lululemon Align  High-Rise Pant 25" - $118

Disney x lululemon All Yours Cropped T-Shirt (White or Lip Gloss) - $58