Disney X Lululemon Styles Are Back In Stock at Disney Store
It’s back! Disney Store has restocked the fan-favorite Disney x Lululemon collection bringing back a variety of comfortable apparel and accessories featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Last November, Lululemon launched a playful, energetic collection of athleisure wear and accessories inspired by all things Mickey Mouse! The assortment debuted at Lulu stores, Disney Store, and Disney Resorts and was a huge hit with fans.
- Now at long last the colorful styles have been restocked at Disney Store so fans can once again celebrate “the joy of movement" at home and on the go.
- Guests will once again be able to secure some of their favorite items including the brand’s:
- Align High-Rise Pants
- Everywhere Belt Bag
- All Yours Crop T-Shirt
- And More
- The Disney x Lululemon collection is available for pre-order at Disney Store and prices range from $78-$148. Below are some of our favorite returning pieces. Happy shopping!
Free Shipping at Disney Store:
- Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Disney x Lululemon at Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Steady State Pullover Hoodie for Men by lululemon - Black
Mickey Mouse Classic Structured Ball Cap for Adults by lululemon
Mickey Mouse Warm Revelation Beanie for Adults - lululemon - Gray
Minnie Mouse Align Tank Top for Women by lululemon
Mickey Mouse Icon Back to Life Sport Bottle by lululemon
Mickey Mouse Cotton Jersey T-Shirt for Men by lululemon
There’s More to Shop!
Are you loving the styles at Disney Store? Check out other items in the Disney x Lululemon collection available directly from Lululemon.
Disney x lululemon Unisex Classic Structured Ball Cap - $42
Disney x lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Mickey in Motion Graphic - $58
Disney x lululemon True Identity Card Case - $34
Disney x lululemon Align Tank Top - $78
Disney x lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25" - $118
Disney x lululemon All Yours Cropped T-Shirt (White or Lip Gloss) - $58