Disney and Lululemon Unveil New Apparel and Accessories Perfect for Mousercise

Items from the collaboration are headed to Disney Store, the Disney Parks, and, of course, Lululemon locations.
Disney and Lululemon have unveiled a new collection that celebrates “the joy of movement” — as well as a couple of iconic mice.

About the Disney x Lululemon collection:

  • After teasing a collaboration over the weekend, today, Disney and Lululemon announced their new collection of athleisure wear and accessories.
  • Products in this collection include the brand’s Align High-Rise Pants, their Everywhere Belt Bag (which you literally see everything these days), and much more — with each featuring the likes of Mickey, Minnie, or other Disney fun.
  • In total, there are 34 new items ranging from apparel to accessories, each blending Disney magic with Lulu’s high-performance quality.
  • The Disney x Lululemon collection launches in North America today (November 12th) and internationally on November 13th at select Lululemon stores and online at Lululemon.com.
  • Select pieces from the collection will also be available:
    • Online at DisneyStore.com
    • At select Disney Stores in North America
    • At select locations at Walt Disney World Resort
    • At select locations at Disneyland Resort (coming soon)
  • Check out some of the available Disney x Lululemon items and designs below:

Disney x Lululemon

Disney x lululemon Steady State Pullover Hoodie – $138

Disney x lululemon Steady State Pant – $128

Disney x lululemon Unisex Classic Structured Ball Cap – $42

Disney x lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Mickey in Motion Graphic – $58

Disney x lululemon  Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Mickey and Logo Print – $48

Disney x lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Long Strap 1L Mickey Outline – $58

Disney x lululemon True Identity Card Case – $34

Disney x lululemon Align Tank Top – $78

Disney x lululemon Align  High-Rise Pant 25" – $118

Disney x lululemon Define Jacket Nulu – $128

Disney x lululemon  Heavyweight Fleece Sweatpant – $148

Disney x lululemon All Yours Cropped T-Shirt (White or Lip Gloss) – $58

Minnie Mouse All Yours Crop T-Shirt for Women by lululemon (Black) – Disney Store – $58

Disney x lululemon Fleece Oversized Pullover – $148

Disney x lululemon  Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7" – $78

Disney x lululemon  Cotton Jersey T-Shirt – $68

Disney x lululemon  Hotty Hot High-Rise Short 4" – $78

Disney x lululemon  Steady State Crew – $118

Disney x lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25" – $118

Disney x lululemon Warm Revelation Beanie – $58

Disney x lululemon Back to Life Sport Bottle 24oz – $58

Kyle Burbank
Kyle is a writer living in Springfield, MO. His deep love of Disney and other pop culture finds its way into several aspects of his life and work. In addition to his position at LP, he's also the head writer for Fioney.com as well as his own personal finance site Moneyat30.com.
