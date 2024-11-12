Disney and Lululemon Unveil New Apparel and Accessories Perfect for Mousercise

Disney and Lululemon have unveiled a new collection that celebrates “the joy of movement” — as well as a couple of iconic mice.
About the Disney x Lululemon collection:
- After teasing a collaboration over the weekend, today, Disney and Lululemon announced their new collection of athleisure wear and accessories.
- Products in this collection include the brand’s Align High-Rise Pants, their Everywhere Belt Bag (which you literally see everything these days), and much more — with each featuring the likes of Mickey, Minnie, or other Disney fun.
- In total, there are 34 new items ranging from apparel to accessories, each blending Disney magic with Lulu’s high-performance quality.
- The Disney x Lululemon collection launches in North America today (November 12th) and internationally on November 13th at select Lululemon stores and online at Lululemon.com.
- Select pieces from the collection will also be available:
- Online at DisneyStore.com
- At select Disney Stores in North America
- At select locations at Walt Disney World Resort
- At select locations at Disneyland Resort (coming soon)
- Check out some of the available Disney x Lululemon items and designs below:
Disney x Lululemon
Disney x lululemon Steady State Pullover Hoodie – $138
Disney x lululemon Steady State Pant – $128
Disney x lululemon Unisex Classic Structured Ball Cap – $42
Disney x lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Mickey in Motion Graphic – $58
Disney x lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Mickey and Logo Print – $48
Disney x lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Long Strap 1L Mickey Outline – $58
Disney x lululemon True Identity Card Case – $34
Disney x lululemon Align Tank Top – $78
Disney x lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25" – $118
Disney x lululemon Define Jacket Nulu – $128
Disney x lululemon Heavyweight Fleece Sweatpant – $148
Disney x lululemon All Yours Cropped T-Shirt (White or Lip Gloss) – $58
Minnie Mouse All Yours Crop T-Shirt for Women by lululemon (Black) – Disney Store – $58
Disney x lululemon Fleece Oversized Pullover – $148
Disney x lululemon Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7" – $78
Disney x lululemon Cotton Jersey T-Shirt – $68
Disney x lululemon Hotty Hot High-Rise Short 4" – $78
Disney x lululemon Steady State Crew – $118
Disney x lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25" – $118
Disney x lululemon Warm Revelation Beanie – $58