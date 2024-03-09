 Celebrating 10 Years of the Festival of Fantasy Parade at the Magic Kingdom

Hear ye, hear ye! By Royal Proclamation, the Festival of Fantasy Parade is marking the auspicious occasion of 10 years since its first performance at the Magic Kingdom! That’s right, on March 9th, 2014, the Festival of Fantasy Parade first stepped out of the Frontierland gates for a parade through the Magic Kingdom, and 10 years later, it’s still delighting Walt Disney World guests daily.

The unbridled enchantment and vivid pageantry of Fantasyland—and its many inhabitants—winds its way through the park in a thrilling parade. Featuring a dazzling mix of floats, motion and an extremely catchy original song, the Festival of Fantasy Parade brings to life stories such as Tangled, Peter Pan, The Little Mermaid, and more.

To celebrate the occasion, we thought it would be fun to dig into our archive and share some of our past photos and videos from this fun parade. Below is our video of the parade from its very first week of performances in March 2014.

When the parade debuted, we had the chance to talk with two creatives behind the show – Steve Davison and Sayre Wiseman.

One of the most impressive elements of the parade is the fire-breathing steampunk Maleficent dragon, which is infamous for catching fire in 2018.

While the parade is celebrating its 10th anniversary, it actually didn’t run for all of those 10 years. When the Magic Kingdom reopened following the COVID-related shutdown of 2020, the Festival of Fantasy Parade was not on offer. In fact, it didn’t return for nearly two years – finally making its grand return on March 9th, 2022.

Additionally, Disney Parks shared an Instagram post celebrating the anniversary by taking a look at the creation of the parade’s many dazzling costumes.

Happy 10th Anniversary Festival of Fantasy!