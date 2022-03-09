Video: Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade Returns to the Magic Kingdom

After almost two years of waiting, daytime parades have finally returned to the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, with the return of the Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade.

What’s Happening:

Dazzling guests since its debut in 2014, the Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade The Princess and the Frog , Tangled , Peter Pan and more bringing their individual stories to life on enchanting floats that look as though the characters themselves had a hand in crafting them.

Looming 26 feet above the parade route and 35 feet in length, the fire-breathing Maleficent Dragon float returns just as menacing as ever.

The parade closed with Walt Disney World in March 2020 and has remained dark since.

In the meantime, various different character cavalcades have paraded through the streets of the Magic Kingdom in its place, including the all new Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade

One minor change has been made to the parade, that being the Princesses on the opening float no longer being joined by their Princes (or Anna), likely due cast distancing. Additionally, Mickey rides in the final float alone without Minnie.

