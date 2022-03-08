Disney CFO Christine McCarthy Reveals Character Meet and Greets Will Soon Be Returning to Disney Parks

by | Mar 8, 2022 11:02 AM Pacific Time

During a question and answer session during the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telecom conference, Walt Disney Company Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy stated that the Character Meet and Greets will be returning to the Disney Parks.

What’s Happening:

  • Yesterday, Walt Disney Company CFO Christine McCarthy took part in a question and answer session as part of the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telecom conference.
  • While she discussed streaming platforms like Disney+ and Hulu, she also dove into topics regarding Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products.
  • While discussing the parks, she discussed topics regarding the park reservation system, Disney Genie+, and the recovery of that business sector and investments like Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, and the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT.
  • Also on the horizon according to McCarthy, the return of Character Meet and Greets to the parks. The idea of approaching and interacting with characters at the parks has been basically off limits since the Disney Parks have reopened.
  • Recently Disneyland Paris has returned to the traditional character meet and greets, allowing guests to approach, interact, and even hug our favorite furry friends.
  • However, stateside, Walt Disney World and Disneyland continue to only allow guests to see their favorite characters from afar.

  • While some popular meet and greet locations have reopened, there are still barriers in place that keep guests and characters at a distance from each other. Other locations still have characters even further, waving to guests from afar, or even performing in little vignettes around the park, still allowing guests to see their favorites but not giving them a chance to get up close.

  • McCarthy didn’t give a date for when up close and interactive character meet and greets will return, only stated that they are coming back soon.

