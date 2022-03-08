Disney CFO Christine McCarthy Reveals Character Meet and Greets Will Soon Be Returning to Disney Parks

During a question and answer session during the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telecom conference, Walt Disney Company Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy stated that the Character Meet and Greets will be returning to the Disney Parks.

What’s Happening:

While some popular meet and greet locations have reopened, there are still barriers in place that keep guests and characters at a distance from each other. Other locations still have characters even further, waving to guests from afar, or even performing in little vignettes around the park, still allowing guests to see their favorites but not giving them a chance to get up close.

McCarthy didn’t give a date for when up close and interactive character meet and greets will return, only stated that they are coming back soon.