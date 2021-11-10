Disney CFO Christine McCarthy’s “Waistline” Comment Causes Controversy

During this year’s fourth quarter Earnings Call earlier today, Walt Disney Company Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy not only acknowledged the potential to decrease portion sizes of food around the Disney Parks in response to recent economic inflation but also made some comments while doing so that has set social media abuzz.
- Earlier today, The Walt Disney Company held this year’s fourth quarter earnings call, which provided updates from Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek, and Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy.
- During the Question and Answer portion of the event, McCarthy fielded a question regarding supply chain strains and inflation, with McCarthy mentioning that the company will look to other options before increasing prices, including changing suppliers and potentially reducing food portion sizes, then added “which is probably good for some people’s waistlines.”
- The comment has been met with criticism across social media, with many quick to point out the hypocrisy given the recently introduced “Inclusion Key.”
- Back in April, The Walt Disney Company revealed a fifth key to their existing four (Safety, Courtesy, Show, Efficiency) that set the standard for how the company operates. The new key, “Inclusion,” was the result of 2019 brainstorming sessions with Disney’s Business Employee Resource Groups that were focused on inclusivity and belonging, and has been added as a way to make it clear that Disney values all people and they are appreciated for their unique life experiences, perspectives, and cultures.
@WaltDisneyWorld Really?? You let your people insult your guests like this: Christine McCarthy, the Chief Financial Officer, commented that “We can cut portion size, which is probably good for some people’s waistlines,” as one of the possible measures.
— dachsie (@KimDeBona) November 11, 2021
@WaltDisneyCo how is it ok for Christine McCarthy to fat shame?
Christine McCarthy said portion size reduction would be great for people's waistline. pic.twitter.com/p0EQyszTYL
Christine McCarthy you should’ve kept that comment to yourself
So thoughtless. Awful. Christine McCarthy, the Chief Financial Officer, commented that “We can cut portion size, which is probably good for some people’s waistlines,”
@WaltDisneyCo Christine McCarthy is fat shaming people now, patting herself on the back for cutting portion sizes (but also raising prices)? Wow. NOt a good look.
- Interestingly, aside from the Chief Financial Officer’s more subjective comments, the mention of reduced portion sizes all but confirmed that previously generous portion sizes have already been decreasing around Walt Disney World.
- While others might have passively brushed it off as their own imagination, fans are now realizing that their meal might have actually, in fact, shrunk. While there is no official comment on where this has been taking place, commentary from around the internet and even among our own team has noticed it at Flame Tree Barbecue at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Coral Reef at EPCOT, and the UK Fish and Chips shop at EPCOT as well.
- For a complete recap of everything that happened during this earnings call, check out our recap here.